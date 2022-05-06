Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Guardian Games 2022 daily results - Destiny 2

Here's complete list of where each class placed each day of Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2.
Bill Lavoy
Guardian Games 2022 is underway and each day the three classes are battling to see who can become the winner. I’ve been checking the results each day and figured it might be useful to some folks to see how the Guardian Games have played out. Below you will find a table that shows the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place class for each day of the event.

Guardian Games 2022 daily results

Guardian Games 2022 Daily Results Destiny 2

The table below will show the daily results for the entirety of Guardian Games 2022. If you’re wondering how your class has been doing, or just want to revisit years later to see how 2022 played out, this table has you covered. A reminder that Guardian Games 2022 stared on May 3, 2022, and will end on May 24, 2022.

Guardian Games 2022 Daily Results
Date 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
May 3 Warlock Titan Hunter
May 4 Warlock Titan Hunter
May 5 Warlock Titan Hunter

It’s obviously still very early in the event, and we all know that Hunters like to sleep in. Hunters took home the win in 2021, but it feels like Warlocks have a lot of momentum in the early days of Guardian Games 2022. It’ll be interesting to see if Destiny 2’s most dominant class in terms of numbers can rebound. Of course, if Hunters never get out of the third spot it’s entirely based on the fact we’ve been there and done that and can’t be bothered.

Which class are you representing in Guardian Games 2022? You can let us know in the Chatty comments below, and we would love for you to check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

