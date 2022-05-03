Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Guardian Games 2022 end date - Destiny 2

Find out when the end date is for Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

For anyone looking to hop in and represent their favorite class, knowing the Guardian Games 2022 end date is key. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly how long the event will run and when you can expect it to wrap up.

Guardian Games 2022 end date

Guardian Games 2022 End Date Destiny 2

Guardian Games 2022 will end on May 24, 2022. This date aligns with the end of Season 16: Season of the Risen. This gives you exactly three weeks to dive in and represent your favorite class, or all the classes if that’s your thing. Guardian Games is a free event for all players to enjoy.

Throughout the event, players will be able to complete activities to earn medallions. Players can complete Contender Cards on content that is lower in difficulty, such as Gambit, Vanguard Strikes, and Quickplay Crucible to earn Gold medals. Platinum medals can be earned by completing Contender Cards while playing tougher content, like Raids, Trials of Osiris, and dungeons. All earned medallions are important, so play the things you enjoy and help your favorite class rise to the top.

The Hunters (rightfully so) are the reigning champions from the Guardian Games and given how many Hunters are out there in the universe, they will be tough to knock off the top of the podium. Bungie has once again introduced catch-up mechanics, meaning Titans and Warlocks will start with a boost to keep things slightly more competitive.

Guardian Games will run from May 3, 2022 until its end date on May 24, 2022. That’s three full weeks of earning medallions and representing your favorite class. There will of course be gear to earn (or buy), so don’t forget to hop in and see if there’s anything you desperately want. You can also keep tabs on our extensive library of guides with our Destiny 2 strategy guide.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola