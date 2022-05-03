Guardian Games 2022 end date - Destiny 2 Find out when the end date is for Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2.

For anyone looking to hop in and represent their favorite class, knowing the Guardian Games 2022 end date is key. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly how long the event will run and when you can expect it to wrap up.

Guardian Games 2022 end date

Guardian Games 2022 will end on May 24, 2022. This date aligns with the end of Season 16: Season of the Risen. This gives you exactly three weeks to dive in and represent your favorite class, or all the classes if that’s your thing. Guardian Games is a free event for all players to enjoy.

Throughout the event, players will be able to complete activities to earn medallions. Players can complete Contender Cards on content that is lower in difficulty, such as Gambit, Vanguard Strikes, and Quickplay Crucible to earn Gold medals. Platinum medals can be earned by completing Contender Cards while playing tougher content, like Raids, Trials of Osiris, and dungeons. All earned medallions are important, so play the things you enjoy and help your favorite class rise to the top.

The Hunters (rightfully so) are the reigning champions from the Guardian Games and given how many Hunters are out there in the universe, they will be tough to knock off the top of the podium. Bungie has once again introduced catch-up mechanics, meaning Titans and Warlocks will start with a boost to keep things slightly more competitive.

Guardian Games will run from May 3, 2022 until its end date on May 24, 2022. That’s three full weeks of earning medallions and representing your favorite class. There will of course be gear to earn (or buy), so don’t forget to hop in and see if there’s anything you desperately want. You can also keep tabs on our extensive library of guides with our Destiny 2 strategy guide.