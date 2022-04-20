Guardian Games 2022 start date - Destiny 2 The start date for Guardian Games 2022 is rapidly approaching, so set your alarms because it's almost time to represent your class in Destiny 2.

Guardian Games 2022 is an opportunity for each class in Destiny 2 to prove it is better than the others. While we all know the actual best class, it’s still fun to go through the spectacle of competition, and this year’s Guardian Games looks to be a banger. To ensure you’re ready for the event, you’ll want to know the Guardian Games 2022 start date.

Guardian Games 2022 start date

The Guardian Games 2022 start date is May 3, 2022, as revealed by Bungie in the March 17 TWAB. This date is the weekly reset, so there will be a whole lot of things to do in-game once the event kicks off. Guardian Games 2022 will go for three weeks, ending on May 24, 2022. Interestingly, this is actually the Season of the Risen end date and the start of Season 17.

When Guardian Games 2022 starts, make sure you take the time to complete the Heir Apparent Exotic Catalyst.

For those that have been playing Destiny 2 for a while now, Guardian Games should be familiar territory, but for newer players, let’s look at what this event is all about. Guardian Games pits all three classes (Hunter, Titan, and Warlock) against one another to see which one is the best. How this is calculated is by collecting laurels and medals. The class with the most collected over the three weeks wins!

Beyond the friendly competition, Guardian Games is also an opportunity to unlock the Heir Apparent Exotic Catalyst. This Catalyst significantly increases the effectiveness of the Machine Gun by increasing the shielding capabilities and reloading the mag when the shield is destroyed.

With Guardian Games 2022 starting on May 3 and ending on May 24, there will be plenty of time to represent your chosen class and unlock some neat rewards. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for a mind-boggling number of guides to help you achieve your goals.