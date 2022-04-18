New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2 Season 17 release date

The release date of Season 17 sees the continuation of the Witch Queen narrative as the threat of the Witness looms ever closer.
While Destiny 2 Season 17 is currently unnamed, we do have a release date for when the next season will begin. It might seem a bit odd to be looking out toward the next season for some players, but for others it’s all about managing time and resources as they attempt to finalize their weapon farming and Triumph hunting.

Destiny 2 Season 17 release date & start time

The Destiny 2 Season 17 release date is May 24, 2022. This information is based on Bungie’s own guidance on the Season of the Risen end date. Typically, whenever a Season in Destiny 2 ends, another one begins immediately. In the event a Season’s release date is delayed, Bungie simply extends the duration of the current one.

destiny 2 season 17
Could the release of Season 17 see the Plaguelands return to Destiny 2?

Season 17 of Destiny 2 will be the second one released after the launch of The Witch Queen. Those who have read over our Destiny 2 All Seasons guide will note that each major expansion since Forsaken has included four Seasons.

There’s also a good chance that Season 17 of Destiny 2 will include a new max Power cap. Each Season within a major expansion usually only increases the Power limit by 10 points. This would mean that the new max Power could be 1560 base with 1570 including Pinnacle gear – but this has yet to be confirmed.

As we wait for the Destiny 2 Season 17 release date to arrive, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date on everything we know about the upcoming release. Be sure to keep it locked to the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide for a gargantuan number of guides covering all aspects of the game.

