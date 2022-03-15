Frontier's Cry god roll - Destiny 2 Discover some Frontier's Cry god rolls that might work for you in Destiny 2.

A Frontier’s Cry god roll in Destiny 2, much like other god rolls, is going to come down to personal preference. However, there are a few perks players should look out for as they’re off farming for one of these new Hand Cannons from Iron Banner.

Frontier’s Cry god roll

Frontier’s Cry is an Energy weapon that sits in the 180 RPM archetype for Hand Cannons. This means it is one of the faster shooting Hand Cannons, which as of Season of the Risen, aren’t seeing as much use in Crucible as their 140 counterparts. If you do use it in Crucible, you may want to focus on lifting the Range stat higher while PVE users will want to lean into making the gun feel better overall.

Frontier’s Cry god roll for PVP

A PVP god roll for Frontier’s Cry is going to likely focus on the Range stat. At base, it’s a bit sluggish and may negatively impact your ability to score kills from longer ranges. Beyond this, boosting the gun’s damage and reload speed will be the next targets.

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +9)

Magazine: Accurised Rounds (Range +9)

Perk 1: Rapid Hit (Rapid precision hits temporarily increase stability and reload speed)

Perk 2: Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants increased damage)

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Incarus Grip

The recoil direction of Frontier’s Cry is already practically vertical, so instead of opting for the always great Arrowhead Brake, Hammer-Forged Rifling will offer more Range. Couple this with Accurized Rounds and you’ll be sitting at +18 Range before you even get to the perks.

For the perks, Rapid Hit and Kill Clip are a great little combo for Crucible. Nailing those precision hits will increase your reload speed, which gets you into Kill Clip territory sooner. An alternative would be Tunnel Vision and Iron Reach for the increase to ADS and to really bump out the Range stat.

For the Masterwork, hope for a Range increase to make it even more disgusting in combat. In terms of the mod, you’ll want something like Sprint Grip, Icarus Grip, or your personal favorite.

Frontier’s Cry god roll for PVE

Most of the perks for a Frontier’s Cry god roll for PVE are going to be much the same as the Crucible option. The main differences will be in the perk combos you might like to try. Overall, this gun definitely feels more like a Crucible option, though there is an intriguing combo.

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +9)

Magazine: Accurised Rounds (Range +9)

Perk 1: Stats For All (Hitting three separate targets increases weapon handling, stability, reload, and range for a moderate duration)

Perk 2: One For All (Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration)

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Minor Spec

The Barrel and Magazine perks you want will focus on pushing the gun’s effective Range out. This will help you tag those foes that are a little further away.

For the perks, Stats For All and One For All synergize well to lift the Handling, Stability, Reload, and Range stats while also providing a bump to damage output. Better yet, activating these perks requires the same input: hitting three different targets.

You might also consider Adaptive Munitions (This weapon adapts its damage output and effectiveness against energy shields that don’t match the weapon’s damage type) and Adagio (After defeating a target, this weapon fires, charges, or draws more slowly and deals increase damage for a brief time). It’s an interesting mixture that may make the gun feel a bit more heft.

For the Masterwork, Range is an obvious choice but anything goes in PVE. For the mod, same thing, Minor Spec is great but do what feels best for you.

A Frontier’s Cry god roll is going to change slightly depending on your preferred playstyle. However, focusing on pushing out that Range stat will make you more competitive in more situations. Be sure to leave your own god roll in the Chatty thread below. For more god rolls and weapon recommendations, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide.