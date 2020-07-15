Wanted: Saturn Survivor - Destiny 2 Track down the Saturn Survivor on Earth for one of Spider's bounties in Destiny 2.

The Saturn Survivor is a target of one of Spider’s Wanted bounties in Destiny 2. This Taken Knight can be found lurking around the European Dead Zone, that is, whenever it chooses to show up. Players looking to complete all of Spider’s bounties would do well to get the Saturn Survivor out of the way as soon as possible.

Wanted: Saturn Survivor - EDZ, The Sludge

The Saturn Survivor is one of the roaming High-Value Targets found in Destiny 2. This Taken Knight is located in The Sludge in the EDZ. This means it’s not one of the targets that are easily found in a Lost Sector.

Unfortunately, even if you have the bounty in your inventory, the Saturn Survivor is not guaranteed to spawn right away. Chances are you’ll be spending a lot of time simply waiting for it to appear.

When the message “A High-Value Target is nearby” appears on-screen, start searching around The Sludge as fast as possible. The Saturn Survivor could spawn just about anywhere. However, when hunting it, we’ve had some luck finding it in the middle of the map between the two storage buildings.

Unfortunately, because the Saturn Survivor is a High-Value Target, there’s no guarantee that it will actually be the HVT that will spawn when the text appears on-screen. Sometimes it’s an Impact Centurion and other times it’s a Despoiler Captain.

For your troubles in finding and defeating a Saturn Survivor, you will receive a bunch of XP, some Glimmer, and an Enhancement Core. This kind of makes the time it takes for one to appear worth it. So you’re not wasting all your time, make sure you get some bounties from Devrim and complete some patrols in the area.

With the Saturn Survivor defeated, make sure you check out Spider’s other Wanted bounties and farm up a supply of Ghost Fragments. And of course, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for even more tips and strategies.