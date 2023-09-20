Hollow Denial god roll - Destiny 2 There's no denying that Hollow Denial is a must-have Trace Rifle in Destiny 2.

Season of the Witch is well underway and a great feature added this season was the Exotic Mission Rotator. This has given some returning weapons a place to call home and Hollow Denial is one of them. Found within the mission Presage, this Trace Rifle is a rare breed with a Void element and some top tier perks in its locker.

Hollow Denial is a Void, Adaptive Frame, Trace Rifle, and comes ready to take on some of the toughest challenges in Destiny 2. Highly sought after by Guardians across the game, Hollow Denial is not to be missed.

How to get Hollow Denial

Hollow Denial has a chance to drop from completion of the Exotic mission Presage when it is active within the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. Hollow Denial has a chance to drop with Deepsight Resonance to build up toward a future craftable version and unlock enhanced perks. It requires five red border drops in total to become craftable. Check out our weapon crafting guide for more information.

PvE - Hollow Denial god roll

Starting with good stats across the board, Hollow Denial can only be improved upon and can be easily taken to the next level.

Hollow Denial - PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Battery Tactical Battery (Range +5, Stability +5, Reload +10) Perk 1 Lead from Gold (On Heavy ammo pickup: grants 25 percent of your maximum Special ammo reserves. Equipping two Special weapons halves the amount of ammo granted) Perk 2 Killing Tally (Weapon kills grant a stacking damage buff until stowing or reloading the weapon. Maximum of three stacks. PVE: 10 percent | 20 percent | 30 percent increased damage) Origin Trait Extrovert (While within 15 meters of three enemies or a Nightmare: kills restore 40 HP after a 0.25 second delay. Three second cooldown after activation) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major or Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Corkscrew Rifling offers a great boost across key stats and can be taken advantage of due to the near perfect Recoil. Tactical Battery adds to this strong Barrel choice by further pushing key stats and the added Reload Speed is a welcome addition.

Lead from Gold comes in to give Hollow Denial two paths to stay loaded. Any Heavy or Special ammo will ensure there’s still plenty left in the tank to disintegrate waves of enemies. Killing Tally provides a powerful closer, stacking up to 30 percent increased damage after three kills. When facing game modes with a lot of lower tier enemies such as Gambit, this can easily be stacked up to devastating effect.

Take note that if you’re using a Void build, Killing Tally can be swapped out for Repulsor Brace which is equally as powerful. Pairing this up with Void-based Exotics such as Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk can cause havoc for your enemies in PvE.

PvP - Hollow Denial god roll

Trace Rifles provide a fun dynamic in PvP and be effective with the right setup. To this end, Hollow Denial has a few perks that make it an interesting pick for Crucible.

Hollow Denial - PVE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Battery Projection Fuse (Range +10) Perk 1 Rangefinder (While Aiming Down Sights (ADS): 10 percent increased effective zoom and five percent faster projectile speed. The effective zoom increase pushes out Aim Assist fall off by 10 percent and narrows the accuracy and Aim Assist cones) Perk 2 Killing Tally (Weapon kills grant a stacking damage buff until stowing or reloading the weapon. Maximum of three stacks. PVP: 5 percent | 10 percent | 15 percent increased damage) Origin Trait Extrovert (While within 15 meters of three enemies or a Nightmare: kills restore 40 HP after a 0.25 second delay. Three second cooldown after activation) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Radar Tuner (Radar immediately returns when you stop ADS)

Fluted Barrel starts Hollow Denial off strong with Handling for a snappier feel and Stability is essential for staying on target when firing. Projection Fuse then adds Range which keeps Hollow Denial feeling sticky when firing at targets at distance.

Rangefinder then provides several top tier bonuses to help take down enemies. The zoom increase helps you get a bead on targets at range and while the accuracy and Aim Assist bonuses ensures Hollow Denial has no issues staying on-target when opponents try to dodge its beam in a duel. Killing Tally then rounds this roll off as each kill stacks a damage buff and when it gets rolling it’ll melt your foes.

Hollow Denial is not to be missed when Presage rolls around this season and is a must-have for any Guardian inventory. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.