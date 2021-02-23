Iron Banner Season 13 quest guide - Destiny 2 A complete guide to the Iron Banner Season 13 quest, Saladin's Gauntlet, in Destiny 2.

Iron Banner is back again for Season 13 of Destiny 2 with a quest called Saladin’s Gauntlet. Lord Saladin wants you to head into his special version of the Crucible once more with your best gear and take on your fellow Guardians. Completing the quest Saladin’s Gauntlet will reward players with new Iron Banner gear which will help raise that Power level. There are also plenty of Iron Banner bounties to complete, so let’s dive in.

Iron Banner quest: Saladin’s Gauntlet

The Iron Banner Season 13 quest is Saladin’s Gauntlet. This quest line has five steps, each one requiring you to get kills in Iron Banner using specific weapons and elemental types, as well as capturing zones and getting kills with Supers.

Step 1: Guardians, Zones, Solar or Arc

The first step has players focusing on defeats and zones, as well as Solar or Arc ability kills.

The first step in Saladin’s Gauntlet tasks you with defeating Guardians, capturing zones, and using Solar or Arc abilities to get kills. Use whatever perk tree you’re most comfortable using, and try to finish off players with grenades, melees, and your Super.

30 Guardians defeated

10 Zones captured

5 Solar or Arc ability final blows

Step 2: Matches, Zones, Power weapons

This next step, Sounding Bell, is where a lot of players may struggle. This one has you completing matches and capturing zones, but it also requires Power weapon kills. There are a few ways you can tackle this. One good way to approach this step is with The Colony. The Colony seeks out your enemies, making it easier to score those much-needed kills. Alternatively, you could lean into the Stasis freeze mechanic and hit enemies with the hilt of your Sword – despite having no ammo it still counts as a kill. Unfortunately, this step means you’ll be camping Heavy ammo a lot, so prepare for some frustration.

Matches completed

Zones captured

Power weapon kills

Step 3: Guardians, Zones, SMGs

Now you shift into the usual cycle of using the new Iron Banner weapon to complete a step. Here you’ll need to use a Submachine Gun to get kills. Any SMG will do, but those rocking Warmind Cell mod builds may want to use a Seventh Seraph VY-7 or even the Season of the Chosen’s newest addition, Extraordinary Rendition.

Guardians defeated

Zones captured

Submachine Gun final blows

Step 4: Supers, Zones, Pulse Rifles

The final step (other than talking to Saladin), is to get Pulse Rifle kills. Cold Denial from Season of Arrivals is still a personal favorite, but there are a host of great options out there. Those that have already played Trials might have a decent roll of The Messenger that they can use. Pick a Pulse Rifle that you’re comfortable using and get to work.

15 defeats with Super

Zones captured

Pulse Rifle final blows

Step 5: Speak with Saladin

Unlike last Season, which had a sixth step, the Iron Banner Season 13 quest ends here. You can now return to Lord Saladin to tie off the Saladin’s Gauntlet quest in Destiny 2.

Season 13 Iron Banner bounties

While your main focus will be on completing the Iron Banner Season 13 quest Saladin’s Gauntlet, you should also stock up on Iron Banner bounties. These will further your goal of hitting max Power this Season.

Oath of the Pack Iron Banner bounty

Oath of the Pack is all about working with a teammate. Defeat opponents while assisted by one other teammate. Find a random player on your team and stick with them or always move where your teammates are moving.

Around the Fire Iron Banner bounty

Capture Zones in the Iron Banner playlist. This one is so simple you’ll have it done in no time. You can earn bonus progress by capturing zones with teammates.

Maneuver Warfare Iron Banner bounty

Maneuver Warfare requires defeating opponents when your team is holding more zones. You can earn bonus points during the Hunt – which is where all three zones are held. Not too much you can do about this other than saving your Super for these moments.

An Arsenal of Tricks Iron Banner bounty

Defeat enemies using ability final blows. Defeating opponents with your Super and enemies that are higher Power than you will earn more progress. You could drop your Power a bit if you’re feeling brave, otherwise this will get done naturally over the course of the event.

The Season 13 Iron Banner quest, Saladin’s Gauntlet, is shorter than previous Seasons but it does have that pesky Power weapon step. Provided you can get through that without too much stress, you should find yourself getting some new Iron Banner gear to show off. Remember to keep playing for the chance at more random weapon rolls and perk combos. Swing by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more help during Season of the Chosen as well as coverage of all future content drops.