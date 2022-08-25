Taipan-4FR god roll - Destiny 2 Craft your Taipan-4FR god roll in Destiny 2 and enjoy an easy-to-get Linear Fusion Rifle with Firing Line.

A Taipan-4FR god roll in Destiny 2 is going to be a viable option for those that can’t secure a Stormchaser or Cataclysmic. This Linear Fusion Rifle only requires two patterns before it can be crafted and comes with one of the hottest perks: Firing Line. Once you’ve got your Taipan crafted and start leveling it, here are our recommendations for a PVE and PVP god roll.

When leveling up a crafted weapon, remember to use the Shuro Chi checkpoint in the Last Wish raid for a whole lot of easy-to-kill Shadow Thrall. There is also our useful crafted weapon activity XP earnings table that shows how much XP can be gained when playing activities like Strikes, Crucible, Dares of Eternity and others.

PVE – Taipan-4FR god roll

A Taipan-4FR god roll for PVE will focus on a couple of key perks. It’s important to note that, when you can, you should equip the Enhanced Traits as they will give this Linear Fusion Rifle a nice bump in performance.

Taipan-4FR god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Battery Liquid Coils (Imact +3) Perk 1 Field Prep (Increased ammo reserves. Faster reload, stow, and ready when you're crouching, Inventory Size +30) Perk 2 Firing Line (This weapon deals increased precision damage when near two or more allies) Origin Trait Veist Stinger (Damaging an enemy with this weapon has a small chance to reload the magazine and increase movement speed while aiming down sights.) Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Boss Spec

Arrowhead Brake will pull the Taipan’s recoil vertically while Liquid Coils will increase its Impact. The charge time will take a hit here, but it’s worth it for the extra damage. As for the other two perks, Field Prep and Firing Line are the ideal options when doing damage with teammates. If you’re soloing content or by yourself, go for Focused Fury.

As for the lack of Clown Cartridge, Field Prep not only increases reserves but also speeds up the reload speed. It’s better to expand your available ammo rather than boost the mag size. Another viable option would be Triple Tap to basically make the magazine 8 rounds, this is especially useful with Focused Fury.

PVP – Taipan-4FR god roll

In terms of a Taipan-4FR god roll for PVP, it’s a bit of an odd choice. This gun is certainly more tailed to PVE content, with burst weapons and quick-firing weapons being the king of Crucible (looking at you Wardcliff Coil and Xenophage). But if you have to use Taipan, here’s what you want.

Taipan-4FR god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +20, Handling +10) Battery Accelerated Coils (Faster charge time, decreases impact) Perk 1 Ensemble (Improved handling and reload speed when allies are nearby) Perk 2 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights) Origin Trait Veist Stinger (Damaging an enemy with this weapon has a small chance to reload the magazine and increase movement speed while aiming down sights.) Masterwork Charge Time Mod Icarus Grip

Accelerated Coils increases the charge time, as does the Masterwork. For the perks, Ensemble and Snapshot Sights are the best option here. You’ll get better handling with Ensemble when around allies while Snapshot Sights gets the reticle into your vision faster.

A Taipan-4FR god roll is the ultimate substitute to a Stormchaser or Cataclysmic – and it’s easy to get. Once you’ve unlocked the Enhanced Traits, make sure you slap them on. Each one offers an appealing boost to the base version. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god rolls.