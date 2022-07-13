Weapon level XP requirements & activity percentages - Destiny 2 Discover how much XP percentage each activity gives your crafted weapon level in Destiny 2.

Leveling up crafted weapons in Destiny 2 takes some time either killing or completing activities. However, not all activities are created equal. Before you go farming one activity, make sure you’re playing the right one, some grant more percentage progress than others. The following information is courtesy of Reddit user and Destiny 2 researcher, snowfxz.

Crafted weapon XP per activity

What’s better than leveling a crafted gun by getting kills? Completing activities. Nearly every activity in Destiny 2 will give your crafted weapon a portion of XP (tracked with a percentage meter in-game), you just need to have it equipped. Below is a table featuring the activity and how much percentage gain it gives your crafted weapon for a completion.

Crafted weapon percent gain per activity Playlist Activities Activity % gain Vanguard Ops 24% Nightfall 33% Crucible: Control 16% Crucible: Rotating 16% Gambit 16% Trials: Win 18% Trials: Loss 8% PsiOps Playlist 24% Dares of Eternity 19% Destination Activities Activity % gain Patrol 1% Lost Sector 0% Heroic Public Event 8% Destination Strikes 8% Legend Lost Sector 8% Blindwell 8% PsiOps 8% Shadowkeep Activities Activity % gain Altar of Sorrow 0% Shadowkeep Moon Weekly 0% Nightmare Hunt 8% Beyond Light Activities Activity % gain Empire Hunt 20% Exo Simulation 18% The Witch Queen Activities Activity % gain Weekly Witch Queen campaign 20% Legend Witch Queen campaign 27% Preservation 21% Wellspring 18% Nightmare Containment 20% Sever missions 20% Nightmare Containment 20% Raids Activity % gain Each encounter of a raid 8%

A big shout out to Reddit user snowfxz for taking the time to research the amount of percentage gained per activity. You can check out their Google Sheet for more information as well as the Reddit post for insights into methodology and more.

It’s worth noting that while the percentages listed are accurate, they are accurate within ±1 percentage point. Sometimes you will earn 17% for a Crucible match while other times you’ll earn 15%.

Bungie also does some interesting rounding where additional percentage does not carry on to the next level. For example, if your weapon is at 95% and you complete a Nightfall, only 5% of the 33% reward will go toward the level, the remaining 28% will be thrown away.

Nightfalls offer one of the best percentages for your crafted weapon XP needs.

So out of all the activities, Nightfalls are certainly the best when it comes to pure percentage gained. However, you should engage in activities that help other areas. If you need Pinnacles to hit the max Power, keep those crafted weapons equipped while you bounce around activities. Similarly, Nightmare Containment grinding for the Reaper title offers a nice chunk of XP.

No matter how you go about leveling up your crafted weapons, make sure you remember to play activities. Each activity will reward a certain amount of percentage toward your progress. Be sure to take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more tables containing schedules, mods, and other important information.