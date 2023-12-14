Avalanche god roll - Destiny 2 Avalanche brings the heat to this winter event with a strong PvE and PvP god roll.

The Dawning is the winter event in Destiny 2 and like previous years delivers a quality set of weaponry. Avalanche has been refreshed and this Solar weapon is definitely packing a punch with its new set of perks. Avalanche is a Solar, Adaptive Frame, Machine Gun, and returns to The Dawning this year really bringing some heat to the PvE and PvP sandbox. This god roll is not one to be missed.

How to get Avalanche

Avalanche is guaranteed from The Dawning event card by finishing the event challenge Snowmelt. Opening “A gift in return” boxes have a chance to get an Avalanche from the Dawning weapon pool. You can also open the Festive Engrams for extra chances to get more Avalanche rolls.

Once unlocked, Avalanche can be focused for more rolls by exchanging 25 Dawning Spirit and one “A gift in return” box with Eva Levante at the Tower.

PvE - Avalanche god roll

This Avalanche god roll is versatile in PvE where it can do some solid damage to tanky enemies while also being a great weapon for clearing waves of enemies with ease.

Avalanche god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Steady Rounds (Stability +15, Airborne Effectiveness +7, Range -5) Perk 1 Rewind Rounds (Upon emptying the magazine: refills 60 percent of the number of hits landed into the magazine from reserves. Always rounds up) Perk 2 Incandescent (Applies 30 Scorch stacks to enemies within four meters on Weapon Kills. Powerful combatant kills increases this to eight meters) Origin Trait Dawning Surprise (Multiple weapon kills spawn a Dawning Gift that remains on the ground for 10 seconds. Picking up Dawning Gifts grants 10 percent grenade, melee, and Class ability energy, restores 20 HP, and starts health regeneration. Activation progress on kills by enemy rank: Minors and Guardians: 16.66 percent. Majors and Bosses: 50 percent) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

The best Barrel choice is Arrowhead Brake, this gets Recoil Control to 100 making Avalanche easy to control when emptying its large magazine. Steady Rounds adds a large bump to Stability, keeping the barrel straight and easy to control when in combat.

Rewind Rounds is a fantastic Machine Gun perk, refilling the magazine based on hits over kills. This works when fighting either low-tier mobs or endgame high-tier enemies. Incandescent then really brings the fire by causing explosions on kills, which Scorches nearby enemies, causing them to burn and lose health. If hit by enough Scorch, surrounding enemies can Ignite and explode themselves without taking a direct shot. This Avalanche god roll can absolutely shred through enemies in all tiers of content.

PvP - Avalanche god roll

Avalanche can do a great job in the Crucible and makes light work of rushing enemies by being such a hard hitter.

Avalanche god roll - PVP Barrel Smallbore (Range +7, Stability +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Each shot while holding down the trigger grants: Stability +1. -5 percent Accuracy Cone size. -10 percent Accuracy Cone growth. Reaches maximum strength after 10 shots, granting Stability +10, -50 percent Accuracy Cone size, and -100 percent Accuracy Cone growth) Perk 2 Adrenaline Junkie (grants a stacking damage buff and Handling +20 for 4.5 seconds on weapon or grenade kills. Grenade kills grant all five stacks. Damage buff stacks: 6.7 percent|13.3 percent|20 percent|26.6 percent|33.3 percent. Buff duration is refreshed on weapon or grenade kills) Origin Trait Dawning Surprise (Multiple weapon kills spawn a Dawning Gift that remains on the ground for 10 seconds. Picking up Dawning Gifts grants 10 percent grenade, melee, and Class ability energy, restores 20 HP, and starts health regeneration. Activation progress on kills by enemy rank: Minors and Guardians: 16.66 percent. Majors and Bosses: 50 percent) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

Start off with Smallbore for its flat boosts to essential stats for Stability and Range. Accurized Rounds then pushes the Range stat to keep Avalanche on target to enemies at a distance, giving a stickier feel to the reticle when aiming down sights.

Dynamic Sway Reduction then gives a large boost to Stability and Accuracy, making Avalanche smooth to control when unloading the magazine. The added Accuracy boost makes it difficult for any foe to escape the shots. Finish this off with Adrenaline Junkie for its stacking damage boost on kill. If a grenade kill occurs, this gets the full 33.3 percent damage boost. If that is rolling, Avalanche will bury any enemy who gets in the way.

Avalanche does a great job at bringing some heat to a winter event. It’s a Machine Gun worth grabbing while it’s available. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.