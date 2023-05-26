Spare Rations god roll - Destiny 2 Spare Rations is one of the most popular Hand Cannons in Destiny history and makes its return in Season of the Deep.

Season of the Deep has now arrived and with it a host of returning fan favorite weapons from Season of the Drifter. Spare Rations was previously one of the most used weapons in all of Destiny 2 and it does not disappoint with its returning perks. This 140 RPM Kinetic Hand Cannon has wasted no time in shooting to the top of many Guardian’s wish lists in Season of the Deep and will be chased by many over the coming months.

How to get Spare Rations

Spare Rations has a chance to drop from depositing one Legendary fish or a large deposit of lower tier fish in the new wing of the H.E.L.M., by decrypting engrams at the Sonar Station in the new Season of the Deep section, or by completing the new seasonal activities Deep Dive and Salvage.

Once you've obtained your first Spare Rations, you can directly focus Spare Rations with Season of the Deep engrams at the cost of four engrams and 3,000 glimmer per Spare Rations. To unlock this, you must complete the Deep Weapon Focusing seasonal bonus found in the Challenges section. This requires you to obtain a combination of six returning Reckoning weapons or the new seasonal weapons. Focusing is found at the Season of the Deep terminal in the H.E.L.M.

PvP - Spare Rations god roll

Spare Rations was notorious for being a menace in PvP and version two is no exception with the right roll.

Spare Rations god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Range +5) Perk 1 Slideshot (After sliding, Range +20, Stability +30 for three seconds, and Magazine filled by 15 percent) Perk 2 Kill Clip (25 percent damage increase when reloading after a kill) Origin Trait Disaster Plan (Picking up ammunition increases this weapon’s flinch resistance and range. Lasts until it is fired again) Masterwork Range Mod Targeting Adjuster

We start off with Hammer-Forged Rifling to push Range to the limit and High Caliber Rounds for its hard hitting effects of flinch when landing shots on your opponents. For an aggressive player, Slideshot gives the most benefit in this slot. Sliding into engagements gives a large advantage and can easily take your opponents off guard to take them down. With these added boosts, finishing this off with Kill Clip turns Spare Rations into a workhorse which can easily dispatch rushing opponents one by one with its 25 percent damage buff after a kill. A noteworthy combination in the last two perk slots is also Moving Target and Opening Shot which makes this a great duelling weapon for players who look to pick their engagements wisely rather than rush in slide first.

PvE - Spare Rations god roll

You will more likely find Spare Rations in PvP, but we like to be thorough.

Spare Rations god roll - PvE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (5 | 30 | 35 | 45 | 60 Reload Speed Stat - 0.99x | 0.97x | 0.96x | 0.94x | 0.93x Reload Duration Scalar - 2 | 12 | 14 | 18 | 25 Stability) Perk 2 Kinetic Tremors (Scoring multiple hits against a single target emits three damaging shockwaves) Origin Trait Disaster Plan (Picking up ammunition increases this weapon’s flinch resistance and range. Lasts until it is fired again) Masterwork Range or Handling Mod Minor Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)



Hammer-Forged Rifling provides Range to ensure Spare Rations performs well at longer distances. Ricochet Rounds add to the Barrel choice with the Range boost and the extra Stability being key with this combination of Rapid Hit and Kinetic Tremors. The Stability increase makes landing consecutive shots easier which only improves with Rapid Hit’s increasing Stability gains. When landing precision shots this then feeds into Kinetic Tremors where consistent damage causes damage to nearby targets.

More melee focused Guardians can consider Swashbuckler over Kinetic Tremors as the 33.3 percent damage increase at x5 is very strong in PvE content. The main difference is Swashbuckler comes good in lower end content where mobs are easier to take down in melee combat.

This is a worthy return for Spare Rations this season with strong perk combinations worth chasing.