Everything leaving Destiny 2 with Beyond Light A list of every Exotic, Catalyst, and Title being vaulted when Destiny 2: Beyond Light releases.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is launching in November, and while it brings new things to the game, a lot of content is also being vaulted. What this means is that some Exotic weapons, Catalysts, Titles, and lore will be removed from Destiny 2. Here’s a list of everything leaving Destiny 2 in November, and what you should focus on if you want to round out your collections.

These items are not being removed from your Collections. What is being removed is the way you can unlock them, making them impossible to unlock if you do not already have them.

Everything leaving Destiny 2 with Beyond Light

The arrival of the Pyramid ships also highlight the areas that are being added to the Destiny Content Vault when Beyond Light releases.

There are a few key locations that are leaving Destiny 2 when Beyond Light launches. These locations are Titan, Io, Mars, Mercury, and the Leviathan. Because these locations are leaving, the quests, items, and Titles that are tied to these locations will become unavailable to unlock. Unless you take the time to add them to your collection now, you will potentially be waiting a long time until they can be earned again. This includes both Exotic gear and Legendary gear.

Players should spend the time between now and when Beyond Light launches collecting any missing Exotics (and other items) they may want that are only available on these locations. There’s no telling whether these will become available through another means or if players will need to wait for content to be unvaulted.

Credit goes to SpamShadow on the Destiny 2 subreddit for compiling some of this information. Players can also check out Kiki_Strumm3r's Google Sheet that contains future Flashpoints, raid challenge rotations, and more.

All Exotics to get before Beyond Light releases

There are a host of weapons that may become impossible to acquire once Beyond Light releases.

There are quite a few Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 that require access to locations that are being removed when Beyond Light releases. These Exotic, though they might not currently be in the meta, are at least worth having should they become top-picks. When these planets and locations leave, you likely won't be able to unlock the following Exotic weapons.

Exotic Catalysts to get before Beyond Light

Some Exotic catalysts will also be inaccessible when Beyond Light releases.

There are also several Exotic Catalysts which may become impossible to unlock when Beyond Light releases in November. If you want to increase the lethality of your Exotic weapons, make sure you get these Catalysts now.

Titles leaving with Beyond Light

There are a handful of Titles and Seals that will be leaving Destiny 2 at the end of 2020.

There are a few Titles leaving Destiny 2 when Beyond Light releases. The reason for this is that these Titles require access to locations and activities that will be removed. There are also a couple of Titles that may or may not be leaving, so it could be worth chasing them now if you were so inclined. Anything you unlock now will still be available when Beyond Light arrives.

Title Unlock overview Blacksmith Requires completing a lot of forges and Scourge of the Past raid challenges. Chronicler Requires picking up Lore (Ghost Stories, The Awoken of the Reef, Uldren Sov, Confessions, Chronicon) on planets that are leaving. Dredgen Gambit and Gambit Prime are joining, which means Dredgen may be more difficult to acquire. Reckoner May or may not be leaving when Gambit and Gambit Prime are merged. Shadow Requires access to Crown of Sorrow raid and Menagerie for raid challenges and more. Wayfarer Collecting gear from planets, requires Flashpoints and Heroic Adventures.

Exotic Ghosts, Sparrows, Ships, and Emotes leaving

When locations leave Destiny 2, so to do the Emotes, Ships, Sparrows, and Ghosts tied to those locations.

Along with Exotic weapons, Exotic catalysts, and Titles, there are also Ghosts, Sparrows, Ships, and Emotes that will be leaving when Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches. Credit to Steam community member DakotaThrice for the following information. As stated previously, the locations where these are unlocked are leaving, not the item itself. If you have it unlocked, you get it keep it.

Exotic item Unlock overview Ghost shells Armory Forged Shell Requires all forge weapons, Niobe Labs completion, and all four forge completions. Contender's Shell Drops from Leviathan and Eater of Worlds raids. Cottontail Shell Complete Prophecy dungeon solo. Sagira's Shell Complete all Brother Vance's Lost Prophecies on Mercury. Sparrows G-335 Anseris Overdrive Find all 45 Latent Memory Fragments. Always on Time Secret chest drop from Scourge of the Past raid. Of Ten Suns Complete Prophecy dungeon flawless (doesn't have to be solo) Ships Universal Wavefunction Nightfall drop from A Garden World on Mercury. A Thousand Wings Requires completing The Whisper and finishing the Enigmatic Blueprint. The Platinum Starling Forge 100 frames for the Master Smith Triumph. Scrap CF-717-91 Complete the Configuration puzzle in the Heroic Zero Hour. Emotes Luxurious Toast Dropped from the Spire of Stars or the Moments of Triumph 2020 Triumphs. X Marks the Spot Offering Tributes in the Tribute Hall

Locations leaving Destiny 2

There are a lot of things leaving Destiny 2, including Titan. No, not the class.

Aside from these Exotic items, there are also a ton of Legendary items leaving, including weapons, armor, Ghost shells, sparrows, ships, emblems and more. If you are interested in any of those items, make sure you check out the locations and activities that are leaving before Destiny 2: Beyond Light arrives:

Titan

Io The Whisper mission

Mercury

Mars

Levaithan Leviathan raid Eater of Worlds raid Spire of Stars raid Crown of Sorrow raid The Menagerie Tribute Hall

Scourge of the Past raid

Forges (potentially)

When Destiny 2: Beyond Light releases, a whole lot of content is being vaulted. While this will help reduce install size and stop the every-growing list of obsolete activities, it also means some items will be unavailable for acquisition for an unknown amount of time. If you want any of these Exotic weapons and catalysts and armor, Ghost shells, ships, emotes, and sparrows, or Titles and Seals, get in and start unlocking them now. You can also check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for even more information.