What is the Destiny 2 campaign order? Learn what order you should play all of Destiny 2's many campaign levels, from the Red War all the way to Shadowkeep and beyond.

The Destiny 2 campaign order can be quite obtuse for a lot of new players. If you’ve just joined in on the fun with New Light, figuring out where to go and what to do is tough enough before you even consider the story. There are a lot of missions to play, and playing them in the correct order requires a bit of effort.

How to start a Destiny 2 campaign

If you want to play one of the Destiny 2 Legacy campaigns, you will need to visit Amanda Holliday. This Shipwright can be found in the Hangar of the Tower, tending to a chassis of a Sparrow. Load into the Tower and take a left down to the Hangar. Amanda is across the way under the red sign with “02”.

Amanda has all the Legacy Destiny 2 campaigns. When a campaign is no longer considered current, it will be retired to her stock. Collect all the campaigns you wish to play. Once in your inventory, you can track it to help you locate the next mission in the Destinations tab of the Director.

Destiny 2: campaign order to play

There are now around 50 or so campaign missions, and each one takes place at a certain time in the Destiny 2 story. If you’re a new player, the first mission you play will take you through the Cosmodrome, have you fight a Spider Tank, and collect a new gun.

Once this mission is completed, you can play through any of Destiny 2’s campaigns. New Light includes The Red War, Curse of Osiris, and Warmind, the three Legacy campaigns from Destiny 2 Year 1.

As of writing, the Forsaken campaign and Shadowkeep campaign are still premium pieces of content that must be purchased separately.

The Red War

After picking up the Red War campaign from Amanda Holliday, it can be started from the Tower.

Homecoming Adieu Spark Devrim Kay Combustion Hope Riptide Utopia Looped Six Sacrilege Fury Payback Unbroken Larceny 1AU Chosen

Curse of Osiris

After picking up the Curse of Osiris campaign from Amanda Holliday, the campaign can be started from Mercury.

The Gateway A Deadly Trial Beyond infinity Deep Storage Tree of Probabilities Hijacked A Garden World Omega

Warmind

The Warmind campaign can be started from Mars after picking it up from Amanda Holliday.

Ice and Shadow Pilgrimage Off-World Recovery Strange Terrain Will of the Thousands

Forsaken

The Forsaken campaign is started in the Tangled Shore. From the Director, click the Tangled Shore and select the Forsaken shield at the bottom of the screen. Check out the Shacknews Forsaken campaign guide for a thorough walkthrough of each quest step.

Note: The Forsaken campaign and content is currently a premium item not included with New Light.

Last Call High Plains Blues Scorned The Mad Bomber The Rider The Trickster The Hangman The Mindbender The Rifleman The Machinist Nothing Left to Say

It’s worth noting that after the third mission, Scorned, each of the hunts for the Scorned leaders can be completed in any order. However, they each have a different recommended Power. If you complete them in the order above, it will be a gradual climb in challenge.

Shadowkeep

The Shadowkeep campaign is started on the Moon. Check out the Shacknews Shadowkeep campaign guide for a complete walkthrough of every quest. There are a few moments where progression isn’t entirely clear, and we help navigate these instances.

A Mysterious Disturbance In Search of Answers Ghosts of Our Past The Scarlet Keep In the Deep The Nightmare Cometh Beyond

Now that Destiny 2 is free-to-play (at least the base game and Legacy content), new players are looking to experience the story. There are a lot of missions on offer, so knowing the Destiny 2 campaign order is going to help with planning out your playtime.