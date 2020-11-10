Destiny 2: Beyond Light campaign walkthrough A step-by-step guide for every mission and fight in the Destiny 2: Beyond Light campaign.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is here and there’s a new campaign full of adventure to be found. Released on November 10, 2020, Beyond Light takes players to Europa and the Cosmodrome, grants new and powerful abilities with Stasis, and sheds more light on the darkness. It’s a dangerous world out there, don’t go alone, let us guide the way with our Destiny 2: Beyond Light campaign walkthrough.

The Destiny 2: Beyond Light campaign is a decent length. Expect to put anywhere between 6 and 12 hours into the story. With this new update, players’ Power has been increased across the board to 1050. For those that hadn’t played in a while, there is no need to grind for Power – just jump right in. There is a new max Power in Destiny 2 to chase and the campaign will get you to roughly 1200.

This guide is under construction. Pardon our dust.

Darkness’s Doorstep – Recommended Power: 1060

The Beyond Light campaign starts on Europa with the Guardians trying to save Variks.

The first step in the Beyond Light campaign sees you venturing to Europa to save Variks. Before you do this, go and unlock the Beyond Light Seasonal Artifact, that way it's levleing up while you complete the campaign.

When you get to Europa and find Variks, you can free him by shooting the Stasis crystals at his feet.

Speak with Variks at Charon’s Crossing to start the next step. He will offer some information on Eramis and give you the overarching Beyond Light campaign quest.

The New Kell – Recommended Power: 1070

The New Kell has you tracking down Eramis and then escaping rather quickly.

The next story mission, The New Kell, has players working with Variks to hunt down Eramis. The mission will take you into an area on Europa where you oversee Eramis sharing her gift. To get here, you will need to defeat a Heavy Shank on a bridge and then interact with the computer to lower the shield.

After a brief cutscene, you will need to escape back to your ship. You’ll enter a room with an immune Fallen called Phylaks, the Warrior. Clear out the other Fallen and ignore her to until the door unlocks. Fight back across the bridge and approach your ship to end the mission.

Return to Variks to receive a campaign reward: Hailing Confusion Pulse Rifle.

Rising Resistance

The next cluster of steps aren’t necessarily missions, but smaller tasks that take you around Europa. It begins with activating the secret comms network around Variks’ base of operations. One is beside the building, another is on the roof, and the last is out the front, down by some boxes.

After scanning the comm units, you will need to interact with the Crux that appears and then follow it through the canyon. A cutscene will play, introducing you to the Exo Stranger.

A Link to the Future

After the cutscene, speak with the Exo Stranger to receive the next step.

Splinter of Darkness

With the Splinter of Darkness now in your possession, the Exo Stranger directs you to attune it in the Ziggurat in the plateau beyond. Simply walk up the structure and interact with the shard. Use the “Attune” prompt to complete this task.

Commune with a Crux of Darkness in Nexus

The next step is to commune with a Crux of the Darkness. This quest step in the Beyond Light campaign will direct you to one found in the Nexus. Use the Charon’s Crossing fast travel point and follow the track up to the right towards the Nexus. This will be your first opportunity to use the Stasis abilities.

Open locked chest using Stasis

Now that you’ve got some practice with Stasis, Ghost will need you to open a nearby locked chest using Stasis. Follow the waypoint to it. Once the chest is open, go and speak with Variks to receive another campaign reward: Bonechiller Shotgun.

Defeat Fallen

The next step is to defeat 35 Fallen units in Eventide Ruins without dying. This will call out a Salvation Elite. Depending when you attempt this step, it could be difficult due to other players competing for kills. Just hang around where the Fallen Skiffs appear and you’ll complete it in a few minutes.

Draw out Elenaks, Salvation Elite

Head to the Asterion Abyss and start the fight against Elenaks, Salvation Elite. You will need to defeat groups of Fallen combatants, paying special attention to the ones with a unique symbol above their heads. Once enough have been killed, Elenaks will be dropped off for you to defeat.

The Warrior – Recommended Power: 1100

After completing all the previous steps, you will be able to do the next actual mission, The Warrior. This is the fight against Phylaks. This is one of the Empire Hunts listed on the Season of the Hunt roadmap. Before you start, you will likely need to spend a bit of time increasing your Power. Try to aim for around 1080 Power, higher if you’re playing by yourself and struggling.

The Warrior quest step in Beyond Light has you fighting through caverns, defeating Fallen and Vex, and destroying Vex cubes to remove barriers preventing you from progressing. This is similar to the Nightmare Hunts on the Moon.

The fight against Phylaks is set out in three stages. Every third chunk of health you remove, the arena will begin to disappear, forcing you to move to the next platform. On the final platform, you will be granted a constantly-recharging Stasis Super, use this to clear out the enemies. Once Phylaks dies, you will receive the Phylaks’s Splinter of Darkness to take back to the Exo Stranger.

Under construction…

Just because the Destiny 2: Beyond Light campaign is completed, doesn’t mean the fun stop. There are still more activities and quests to tackle and you can find more guides for them over on the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide.