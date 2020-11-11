Reclaiming Europa quest - Destiny 2 Every step in the Reclaiming Europa quest in Destiny 2 so you can quickly move onto other activities.

The Reclaiming Europa quest in Destiny 2 is the follow-up questline to the Beyond Light campaign. This mission has players working with Variks to create a stronger foothold on the icy moon. Finishing this quest is essential in accessing some of the tasks in the game.

Reclaiming Europa quest

Before players can complete the Stasis Prototype quest and unlock Salvation's Grip, they must first finish the Reclaiming Europa quest. Ensure you have also completed the Beyond Light campaign. Reclaiming Europa is given out by Commander Zavala as the last step in the main story.

Step 1: Speak with Commander Zavala

Commander Zavala will offer you the Reclaiming Europa quest at the end of the Beyond Light campaign. Claim it and then head to Variks on Europa.

Step 2: Speak with Variks

Variks will talk of Eramis, mourning a friend and relishing the defeat of an enemy. He will direct you onto the next step.

Step 3: Sabotaging Salvation

The next step is to complete the Sabotaging Salvation mission. This is found in the north of Europa near Riis-Reborn Approach.

You will need to fight through the Riis-Reborn area using Variks’ keys to unlock doors. However, you may encounter some that do not open. Use the unstable charge and throw it at the door to blow it open.

The mission will then have you sabotaging Brigs. Clear the enemies around the Brigs to be able to hack them. The final encounter sees you destroying a giant Brig. This room contains one of the Entropic Shards, so remember this for when you’re hunting those Beyond Light Triumphs.

Step 4: Speak with Variks

The last step is to speak with Variks. Go back to Charon’s Crossing and talk to the loyal Eliksni. Variks will offer you another quest, Empire’s Fall.

With Reclaiming Europa completed, you’ll be one step closer to unlocking Salvation's Grip. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more quest walkthroughs.