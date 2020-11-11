Beyond Light Triumphs for Splintered Title - Destiny 2 Unlock all the Beyond Light Triumphs in Destiny 2 for the Beyond Light Seal and the Splintered Title.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light adds more than just a new campaign, it also brings with it Triumphs to unlock. For this season, the Beyond Light Seal rewards the Splintered Title. Much like Shadowkeep, the Beyond Light Triumphs should be available for quite a while, giving players plenty of time to unlock.

Beyond Light Triumphs for Splintered Title

The Beyond Light Triumphs will task players with doing a whole lot of activities around Europa for the Splintered Title.

There are 11 Triumphs to unlock in Beyond Light. Of these Triumphs, only one of them is classed as a secret. Thanks to Light.gg, players can have an early look at this hidden Triumph and begin planning out their path to the Splintered Title.

Europan Collector – Trophies from Europa

Master of the Hunt – Complete any Empire Hunt on Master difficulty

Solo Lost Sector Mastery – Complete any Europa Lost Sector on Master difficulty without a fireteam.

Masterful Saboteur – Complete all Tier III Sabotage quests from Variks.

Fallen Bridge Brigade – As a fireteam, defeat 25 Fallen Brigs as part of the “Crux Convergence” public event.

Training Complete – Complete all Exo Challenges Simulation: Safeguard Simulation: Survival Simulation: Agility

Born in Darkness – Complete Born in Darkness

Reuniting the Eventide Rookery – Collect Penguins and reunite them with their friends.

Studying Darkness – Find all Entropic Shards scattered across Europa.

Salvage the Past – Find all dead Exo collectibles hidden across Europa.

Augmented Obsession – Complete all the Augmented Triumphs Augment: Bray Exoscience Augment: Eternity Augment: Creation Augment: Riis-Reborn Approach Augment: Technocrat’s Iron Augment: Kell’s Rising Augment: Nexus Augment: Well of Infinitude



Acquiring all of the Beyond Light Triumphs in Destiny 2 might take a while. Keep in mind that not all the activities that are required for completion by some Triumphs will be available at the very start of the season. Once all Beyond Light Triumphs are unlocked, you will be the proud owner of the Splintered Title. Check out the Destiny 2 guide for more coverage of the latest DLC.