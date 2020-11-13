Born in Darkness quest - Destiny 2 The Born in Darkness quest is a critical series of missions that will have you unlocking new Stasis abilities in Destiny 2.

The Born in Darkness quest in Destiny 2 is a long-form questline that rewards new Stasis abilities. Players that want to take their newfound power to new levels will want to crush through these quests as fast as possible. Thankfully, they’re fairly straightforward, amounting to using Stasis against various enemies and in various activities.

Born in Darkness Part 1 quest

To get the Born in Darkness quest, first complete the Beyond Light campaign. After speaking with the Exo Stranger and receiving No Time to Explain, she will give you Born in Darkness. Completing Part 1 will earn you the quest, Aspect of Control, which tasks you with destroying Entropic Shards – which requires Salvation’s Grip. Lots of things to do!

Step 1: Energized Ether & Stasis melee final blows

The first step will see you defeating enemies on Europa and using your new Stasis abilities.

Collect 50 Energized Ether by defeating Fallen on Europa

Defeat 10 enemies on Europa with Stasis melee final blows

To make this process a bit quicker, use Monte Carlo if you’ve got it. Hits with it help recharge your melee and kills have a chance to fully recharge it. You can use the Concealed Void Lost Sector to get Fallen kills without having someone steal them from you.

Step 2: Strikes & Stasis kills

Next up is to complete Strikes with Stasis equipped and defeating enemies that have been affected by Stasis.

Complete 3 Strikes with Stasis equipped

Defeat 60 targets affected by Stasis in Playlist Strikes

Much like before, equip Monte Carlo if you’ve got it for that sweet, sweet melee recharge.

Step 3: Defeat Weniks’ platoon

Now you’ll need to take down Weniks and their platoon in Eternity on Europa. Track the task on your map so you have a waypoint to lead you there. You’ll find it in Cadmus Ridge – which is where you can also find one of the Penguin Souvenir collectibles for the Beyond Light Triumph.

Step 4: Bunker E15

Meet the Exo Stranger in the Bunker E15 Lost Sector on Europa. You’ll find her at the very end of the Lost Sector standing near a computer terminal. Use the Skeleton Key here to progress the Born in Darkness Part 1 quest.

Step 5: Speak with the Exo Stranger

Finally, head back to Beyond and talk with the Exo Stranger. At this point, you’ll receive the aforementioned quest, Aspect of Control. This is where you’ll need Salvation’s Grip to destroy Entropic Shards.

Born in Darkness Part 2 quest

Born in Darkness Part 2 continues the questline. If the Exo Stranger didn’t automatically offer you this next quest after speaking with her, leave and come back. You may need to complete Aspect of Control.

Step 1: Defeat Vex

As you did with the Fallen, do with the Vex. Defeat a bunch of them on Europa and also a bunch of enemies frozen by Stasis. Head into the Perdition Lost Sector to find plenty of Vex ripe for the killing.

Defeat Vex on Europa to collect 50 radiolarian fluid

Defeat 20 enemies frozen by Stasis

Step 2: Complete playlist activities

This next step for Born in Darkness Part 2 asks you to complete any playlist activity with Stasis equipped. You can do this in Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit – dealer’s choice. Defeating Guardians with Stasis rewards more progress but you also need to be able to get kills.

Complete Playlist activities with Stasis equipped

Defeat 60 combatants with Stasis

Step 3: Defeat House Salvation Fallen

Now you’ll need to defeat more Fallen in Riis-Reborn Approach. Head to Eventide Ruins, go up the gravity lift and then the second lift, pass through the teleporter and you’ll be where you need to be. There is a Crux of Darkness there, defeat all the Fallen around it to finish this step.

Step 4: Perdition Lost Sector

The Exo Stranger will meet you once again in a Lost Sector, this time Perdition. The Exo Stranger will be right at the end of the Lost Sector, in a room attached to the boss area. Defeat the boss then look for the open door on the right-hand side of the room. Use the Skeleton Key on the terminal.

Step 5: Speak to the Exo Stranger

The final step of Born in Darkness Part 2 is to speak with the Exo Stranger again at Beyond. You will receive the Duskfield Grenade as a reward and the Exo Stranger will also allow you to purchase quests that unlock Fragments. After that, you’ll be able to start the next task, Born in Darkness Part 3.

Born in Darkness Part 3

Completing the final step of Born in Darkness Part 2 and continuing to speak with the Exo Stranger will let you start the next task, Born in Darkness Part 3.

Step 1: Vex and Fallen

The first step in Born in Darkness Part 3 has you defeating Vex and Fallen on Europa. Use one of the Lost Sectors to clear this quickly. The other task is to defeat enemies affected by Stasis. You know the drill by now.

Defeat 30 Vex and 30 Fallen on Europa for Residual Darkness energy

Defeat 20 enemies affected by Stasis on Europa

Step 2: Stasis in Gambit

This next step is all about using Stasis in Gambit. You will need to complete three matches with Stasis equipped and kill 60 combatants in Gambit with Stasis abilities.

Complete 3 Gambit matches with Stasis equipped

Defeat 60 combatants with Stasis final blows in Gambit

Under construction…

The Born in Darkness quest in Destiny 2 is rather lengthy. Though it might take a bit of time, you’ll be rewarded with new Stasis abilities, so it’s worth the effort. Take some time to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more quest guides and Exotic overviews.