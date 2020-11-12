Where to find the Perdition Lost Sector - Destiny 2 Track down the Perdition Lost Sector on Europa in Destiny 2 so you can get on your way to earning more gear.

The arrival of Europa in Destiny 2 brings with it a few Lost Sectors, one of which is Perdition. For those that are struggling to locate this well-hidden lair full of enemies to defeat and gear to loot, let us point you in the right direction.

Where to find Perdition Lost Sector

The Perdition Lost Sector on Europa is located in Cadmus Ridge. To reach this Lost Sector, start at the fast travel section in Charon’s Crossing, the one right near Variks. Hang left and follow the track around the cliff and into Cadmus Ridge.

As you enter Cadmus Ridge, head toward the center of the area and look out for the Lost Sector icon on the glacial wall.

As you enter the area, head toward the giant glacier that is jutting out of the ground. You will find a little tunnel going through it with the Lost Sector sign above. Instead of going through the little tunnel, stand at the Lost Sector sign and turn right, you’ll be facing a ravine. Follow this path down to find the Lost Sector.

Find the Lost Sector icon and then turn right to find an obscure ravine partially blocked by a rock. Down here is where you'll find the Perdition Lost Sector.

The Perdition Lost Sector is full of Vex units, much like another Lost Sector on Europa. If you want to farm Fallen on Europa, such as for the Salvation’s Grip Exotic, it’s best to use Concealed Void, as it contains a few Captains and Servitors. Given that Perdition is closer to the fast travel point, it’s the better of the two options if you want to farm Vex, the other being Bunker E15.

Now that you’ve got the knowledge of where to find the Perdition Lost Sector locked away in your brain, you can focus now on working through it. If it’s the right week, you might find that the Master version is available, giving you a shot at an Exotic and an Enhancement Core. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more helpful info on the latest season.