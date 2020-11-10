How to unlock the Beyond Light Seasonal Artifact - Destiny 2 Unlock the Beyond Light Seasonal Artifact, Fang of Xivu Arath, and start increasing your lethality sooner in Destiny 2.

A new season of Destiny 2 means a new Artifact to unlock. Getting the Beyond Light Seasonal Artifact, called the Fang of Xivu Arath, isn’t actually tied to the campaign. In fact, players can get the Artifact even before it all kicks off, which will certainly mean no wasted XP.

How to unlock Beyond Light Seasonal Artifact

The Beyond Light Seasonal Artifact, Fang of Xivu Arath, is unlocked through the quest, Vanguard Communications. This is a simple one-and-done quest that can be found in the Tower in Zavala’s office.

The Beyond Light Seasonal Artifact is unlocked via the Vanguard Communications quest.

To reach Zavala’s office, start at the main Tower spawn point and go right, past the Cryptarch. Pass Banshee-44 and look to the left of the bridge that leads to the Bazaar. A new automated lift has been installed. Jump onto the platform when it’s at the top and ride it all the way to the bottom.

At the bottom, exit the lift and go left. You’ll walk down a short set of stairs and find yourself in Zavala’s office. Once here, locate the interact point by the large curving monitor. A brief transmission from Osiris will play, informing you of what happened with Mercury, Mars, Io, and Titan. Afterwards, you will receive the Fang of Xivu Arath, the Beyond Light Seasonal Artifact.

The Fang of Xivu Arath looks to have quite a few appealing mods to unlock. However, one that immediately caught my attention was Berserker, in the very last column (of course). This one grants bonus weapon damage after your Super ends, with duration and strength based on the number of combatants you defeated with your Super. Sounds like quite a good option for add-clear before shifting to boss damage.

Now that you’ve got the Beyond Light Seasonal Artifact unlocked, you can now begin the Beyond Light campaign. Doing it in this order means any XP you gain during the story will already be funnelling into the Artifact. Swing by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more helpful tips.