How to play the New Light quest - Destiny 2 Even veterans can play the New Light quest in Destiny 2 and it all begins with A Guardian Rises.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light introduced a new campaign quest called New Light, and its first mission is A Guardian Rises. Veterans will likely remember this as the first mission in the original Destiny. For those players that have been around since then, or even partway through Destiny 2, this missions isn’t offered immediately. The good news is there is a way you can play the New Light campaign even if you're not a new player.

How to play the New Light quest

In order for a veteran Guardian (someone that has already played Destiny 2) to play the New Light quest, they must first find the Quest Archive. This new kiosk in the Tower is where you will find all your abandoned quests as well as this new quest designed to onboard new players.

Pick up the New Light quest from the Quest Archive to see what all these new players are experiencing.

The Quest Archive is located right beside the Postmaster. It can be a bit tough to see as it’s tucked at the bottom of the stairs in the corner.

You can find this new player campaign under New Light and Campaigns and then New Light. Acquiring the quest will add a new Milestone. At this point, you can start the quest.

To start New Light, simply select the Cosmodrome and you'll be asked to launch the first mission, A Guardian Rises.

To start the New Light quest, open the Director and select the Cosmodrome. Instead of being offered a place to land in the patrol area, it will pop up with a “Launch” option. Hit Launch to be on your way to the first step, A Guardian Rises.

The mission goes just about exactly how Destiny 1 players will remember it. A cinematic shows three astronauts landing on Mars where humanity first encountered the Traveler in its prime (which looks suspiciously how it appears now, in Beyond Light). The big difference is that instead of finding a ship, you’ll find Shaw Han.

From here on out, the missions teach you the ropes and get new players acclimated to the almost-overwhelming list of things to do in Destiny 2. For those new players out there, we’ll have a Destiny 2: New Light campaign walkthrough guide for you at some point in the not too distant future! Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for other helpful content in the interim.