Succession god roll - Destiny 2 Don't have a Succession god roll? Now you can easily grab one thanks to Destiny 2: Into the Light.

Succession originally released with the Deep Stone Crypt raid and saw a refresh with its perks in a later season. But now more Destiny 2 players can grab it without needing to own Beyond Light thanks to Into the Light. This Kinetic, Aggressive Frame Sniper Rifle features nearly identical perks as its raid variant, meaning if you already own a god roll Succession you don’t need to worry about farming one.

PvE – Succession god roll

Succession is one of the best Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2 for boss DPS as well as knocking down powerful foes. While it has some stiff competition from The Supremacy, it features a few perks that allow it to be slightly easier to use.

Succession god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Extended Mag (Magazine +1, Reload Speed -20, Airborne Effectiveness +10) Perk 1 Reconstruction (This weapon slowly reloads itself over time, up to double capacity) Perk 2 Firing Line (This weapon deals increased precision damage when near two or more allies) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing with a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Handling Mod Boss Spec

To begin with, the first perk you’ll no doubt want to chase is Reconstruction. This slowly reloads the weapon to double its capacity, even while it’s stowed. With this perk acquired, you’ll be able to focus on a damage perk that best suits your playstyle or the given situation.

Firing Line is certainly the go-to for most boss damage phases. By standing next to two players, you increase Succession’s damage by 20 percent. Basically every single damage phase in Destiny 2 has you near your team, so the only time this wouldn’t be helpful is when you’re moving around completing mechanics.

For those times when you are solo, Focused Fury offers the best damage output. The one caveat with this perk is that it requires you to land precision hits for the first part of the magazine. If you miss, the damage plummets. Vorpal Weapon is the other acceptable option for those who are worried about accuracy.

It could be worth considering Recombination for that one powerful shot. The problem is that it requires 10 stacks to reach that 100 percent damage buff for a single round. This is great if you’ve got one target that will go down quickly but you cannot miss that first shot or your DPS drops dramatically against bosses.

Even if you do hit that super powered shot on a boss, you’ll be dealing less overall damage compared to a 20 percent buff from Firing Line. Again, you need to hit all your shots for this to count and you must be near two other players.

PvP – Succession god roll

Though Succession is most commonly used in PvE, it does have a few good PvP perk options.

Succession god roll - PvP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Steady Rounds (Stability +15, Range -5, Airborne Effectiveness +7) Perk 1 Moving Target (Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights) Perk 2 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing with a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Handling Mod Counterbalance Stock or Radar Tuner

First up you have Moving Target and Snapshot Sights. These perks work together beautifully for those active snipers that prefer to move around and do some nice quick-scope kills. The benefit of these two perks is that they help the sniper feel better to use given it’s sluggish handling and extreme kick.

For those snipers that prefer to lane, there’s the No Distractions and Box Breathing combination. After basically the same amount of ADS time, both perks will be active. No Distractions will ensure you don’t get knocked off your target while under fire and Box Breathing significantly amps up the damage of that first shot.

A Succession god roll for PvE is going to shine brightly, especially for those looking for a great boss DPS option. Though it might struggle to compete with other PvP Sniper Rifles out there, Crucible players may find a god roll that suits their specific playstyle. Find more Brave Arsenal weapon god rolls on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.