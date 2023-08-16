Supremacy god roll - Destiny 2 Supremacy's refresh shows Guardians that Sniper Rifles are still welcome in high-end PvE and PvP.

Season of the Deep has certainly brought with it some treasures from the depths and there’s no bigger prize for Sniper Rifles this season than Supremacy. Getting a refreshed perk pool along with all Last Wish weaponry, Supremacy is currently one of the most potent Sniper Rifles in both PvE and PvP.

Supremacy is a Kinetic, 140 RPM, Rapid-Fire Frame, Sniper Rifle and is craftable, meaning this top-tier Sniper can be called upon at any time to do the work for any game type in Destiny 2.

How to get Supremacy

Supremacy is available from the Last Wish raid and is a possible drop from clearing any encounter. As Last Wish is now in the weekly featured raid playlist, you are able to farm the first encounter against Kalli for chances at a drop.

You can also use the Wall of Wishes to get your hands on both secret chests solo with no need to complete any encounter if you would prefer that method.

Finally, Hawthorne offers a weekly bounty that rewards one Last Wish weapon with Deepsight – you get to pick which weapon. This is a great way to round off any missing patterns.

PvE - Supremacy god roll

Supremacy - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +2) Perk 1 Rewind Rounds (Upon emptying the magazine: refills 60 percent of the number of hits landed into the magazine from reserves. Always rounds up.) Perk 2 Fourth Times the Charm (Landing four precision hits within two seconds of each refunds two rounds to the Magazine.) Origin Trait Explosive Pact (This weapon gains bonus stability and reload speed when activating a grenade ability. Healing grenades and grenade final blows grant additional stacks of the bonus.) Masterwork Stability +10 Mod Major or Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Supremacy holds some of the best perks in the current sandbox for PvE. This god roll is all about damage output and getting the most from its deep ammo reserves. Sniper Rifles are precision weapons so hitting those shots is how to tap into the mighty potential of Supremacy.

With precision in mind, focusing on Recoil and Stability is the glue to hold all the perks together. Arrowhead Brake adds its full +30 to Recoil control which makes those follow up shots easier to land. Appended Mag adding extra shots to the Magazine feeds into Fourth Times the Charm and Rewind Rounds, ensuring higher damage output when unloading the full magazine.

Rewind Rounds is the best-in-slot pick for PvE, this perk is also forgiving as it will still grant its refund if you hit the target with a body shot. The main aim however is to hit all your headshots given Fourth Times the Charm only works with precision hits.

Rapid fire hits to the crit spot will refund ammo from reserves, once this is depleted Rewind Rounds will top it back up again and this loop can last until all of your reserves have emptied. On enemies with long damage phases or easy-to-hit headshots, Supremacy can dish out some big damage numbers.

If you want a more forgiving route, you can opt for Bait and Switch over Fourth Times the Charm but this overall does not do as much damage and requires much more setup. For an easy passive if you are not confident with headshots, Vorpal Weapon is the way to go as that buff applies at all times towards major, Champion, and boss type enemies.

PvP - Supremacy god roll

Supremacy - PVE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Snapshot (20 percent decrease of zoom animation) Perk 2 Opening Shot (For one bullet only: Aim Assist +20. Range +25. Accuracy cone size -5 percent. Accuracy cone growth -10 percent. Three second cooldown after firing) Origin Trait Explosive Pact (This weapon gains bonus stability and reload speed when activating a grenade ability. Healing grenades and grenade final blows grant additional stacks of the bonus.) Masterwork Handling +10 Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Supremacy is a PvP sniper’s dream. Packed with two of the most desirable PvP perks for a Sniper Rifle and with the right perk set it can hit near 100 Handling. This god roll makes for a snappy and lethal Sniper Rifle in the Crucible.

To get the highest Handling stats Supremacy needs to have Fluted Barrel in its first slot, this provides the biggest boost to Handling. Ricochet Rounds is then up next for its added Range and welcome Stability boost to make it easier on potential follow-up shots.

The deadliest combo for a PvP Sniper Rifle then comes into play with Snapshot and Opening Shot. Snapshot ensures that even in a tight situation you are able to scope in quickly to hit that headshot, this is further boosted by Opening Shot with its added Aim Assist, making your reticle almost magnet-like if close enough to your target.

This god roll ensures you are equipped with one of the best PvP Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2 and while they are still a bit down on overall usage, if they get buffed Supremacy could rocket to the top of the pile.

Supremacy positions itself as a meta option for PvE and PvP, and with a bit more love from Bungie, this Sniper Rifle could become an absolute menace across Destiny 2. For more Season of the Deep information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.