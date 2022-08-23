How to get Map Fragments - Destiny 2 Here's how you can get Map Fragments in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder.

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder launched today, and with it comes a batch of new content for Guardians to dig into. With new content comes new things to collect. Map Fragments are one of the resources Guardians will need to collect in Season 18, and here’s how you get them.

How to get Map Fragments

You collect Map Fragments in the Ketchcrash seasonal activity, which you then use with your Captain's Atlas.

Source: Shacknews

Map Fragments are earned by completing the Ketchcrash activity that launched with the Season of Plunder in Destiny 2. You can also earn Map Fragments by ranking up the Season Pass and the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M., although those are more bonuses than methods. Map Fragments are used in conjunction with Treasure Coordinates to restore Treasure Maps using the Captain’s Atlas. Once you’ve restored a Treasure Map, launch an Expedition playlist activity from the H.E.L.M. When you complete the activity, you be able to dig up your treasure and claim your rewards.

It's also worth noting that there are different types of Treasure Maps in Season of Plunder. Head to the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M. and check out the Pirate Crew unlocks. It's there that you can unlock the ability to control what sort of Treasure Maps you restor using your Captain's Atlas. This gives you slightly more control over the gear you earn throughout Season 18.

Now that you know how to get Map Fragments, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We’ll be hard at work on the Season of Plunder guides over the next bit, making sure that you are the best pirate a Guardian could hope to be.