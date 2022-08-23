How to get Treasure Coordinates - Destiny 2 Here's how you can earn Treasure Coordinates to unlock Treasure Maps in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder

Destiny 2 kicked off the Season of Plunder today, and with that came a batch of new in-game currencies and resources that players must chase. One such resource is called Treasure Coordinates. This guide will show you how to get them.

How to get Treasure Coordinates

Treasure Coordinates can be earned by completing playlist activities such as Crucible, Gambit, Strikes, and more.

Treasure Coordinates are earned through normal playlist activities in Destiny 2, such as Crucible, Gambit, Strikes, and others. You will earn Treasure Coordinates throughout almost everything you do in the game, including getting some bonus Treasure Coordinates for ranking up the season pass.

If you want to maximize the amount of Treasure Coordinates you’re earning, head to the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M. and open the Pirate Crew menu. Look through the middle row called Navigator and unlock the Under One Banner crew upgrade. This will give you bonus Treasure Coordinates when you are completing ritual activities with Guardians who have Season of Plunder access. Note that you must first unlock seven (7) crew upgrades to access this one.

Treasure Coordinates are combined with Map Fragments and are used in the Captain’s Atlas found in your quest log. Once you have enough of each resource, you can restore a Treasure Map. Once this is done, head into the Expedition playlist activity found in the H.E.L.M., complete it, and claim your reward at the end.

Now that you know how Treasure Coordinates are earned, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We’ll be filling it out with loads of useful content from Season of Plunder, and all the way through Lightfall and beyond.