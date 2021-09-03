Gambit Ranks & points required - Destiny 2 A look at all the Gambit Ranks in Destiny 2, how many points you need to rank up, and how to do it faster.

Gambit Ranks is the new term used to describe the leveling system in Destiny 2’s iconic PVPVE activity. This was previously referred to as Infamy, but an update brought the three main activities in-line, utilizing clearer wording and a uniform ranking system. With the new system came a new set of point requirements, rank-based rewards, and more.

Gambit Ranks

There are 16 Gambit Ranks split into six areas. The first is Guardian I, Guardian II, and Guardian III, before shifting to Brave I, and so on. Rank 16, Legend, only has one level and it’s here that you can claim your Ritual weapon. To rank up, players need only to play Gambit!

Gambit Ranks Rank # Rank name Total Points Points to next rank 1 Guardian I 0 - 49 50 2 Guardian II 50 - 124 75 3 Guardian III 125 - 249 125 4 Brave I 250 - 499 250 5 Brave II 500 - 949 450 6 Brave III 950 - 1549 600 7 Heroic I 1550 - 1924 375 8 Heroic II 1925 - 2524 600 9 Heroic III 2525 - 3349 825 10 Fabled I 3350 - 3874 525 11 Fabled II 3875 - 4649 775 12 Fabled III 4650 - 5699 1050 13 Mythic I 5700 - 6449 750 14 Mythic II 6450 - 7524 1075 15 Mythic III 7525 - 8999 1475 16 Legend 9000 - 10000

Moving up the Gambit Ranks is a bit easier to understand than the previous Infamy Ranks, and much less of a grind. To rank up, simply continue to play Gambit matches. The more matches you play in a row, the higher your streak will go, capping out at five. At a 5-streak, you will be earning significantly more points than at 1-streak. If you change activity, this streak will be reset. It’s worth noting that you can still earn points and streaks even if you lose!

How to level up Gambit Ranks fast

Bounties no longer count toward your Gambit Rank, which means the only way to rank up is to play the game mode. To make it faster, you will want to max out the streak bonus to five. You can go to Orbit, the Tower, and the HELM without it resetting, but starting another activity (patrol, Crucible, etc), will reset your streak.

You can also earn more points by playing during double-experience days. These events come around pretty rarely, but they are a great way of increasing how many points you earn by playing. When the next one comes around, make sure you jump in and play as much as possible.

How to reset Gambit Ranks

Resetting your Gambit Rank in Destiny 2 now requires that you speak with the Drifter.

Reach Rank 16 and fill the bar entirely (10,000 points) Go to the Tower and speak with the Drifter Claim the Ascendant Shard

Once you claim the Ascendant Shard, your Gambit Rank will be reset back down to Guardian I and you can start the progress over again. The reason you would want to do this is that you can earn your rewards again. However, the Ascendant Shard will be replaced by an Exotic engram.

Leveling up your Gambit Rank is a great way to earn valuable resources and new gear. The new streak system, which increases whether you win or lose, makes it significantly faster to level up than before. Take a moment to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more rank system overviews.