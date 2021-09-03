Vanguard Ranks & points required - Destiny 2
Learn about Vanguard Ranks in Destiny 2, how many points you need to level up, and how to reset your rank.
Vanguard Ranks is a new way to reward Destiny 2 players with gear for playing Strikes, Nightfalls, and other seasonal activities. This new system comes with a several ranks, a few of which feature valuable rewards. Ranking up through these levels and claiming the rewards – and doing it quickly – will be a priority for players that are chasing Ritual weapons and powerful gear.
Vanguard Ranks
There are 16 Vanguard Ranks for players to progress through in Destiny 2. These ranks are divided into six main areas, with three ranks per area except for the final rank. Players start at Guardian, then work their way up to Brave, then Heroic, and so on. The higher you go, the more points you need – but there’s a great way to speed this process up.
|Vanguard Ranks
|Rank #
|Rank name
|Total Points
|Points to next rank
|1
|Guardian I
|0 - 49
|50
|2
|Guardian II
|50 - 124
|75
|3
|Guardian III
|125 - 249
|125
|4
|Brave I
|250 - 499
|250
|5
|Brave II
|500 - 949
|450
|6
|Brave III
|950 - 1549
|600
|7
|Heroic I
|1550 - 1924
|375
|8
|Heroic II
|1925 - 2524
|600
|9
|Heroic III
|2525 - 3349
|825
|10
|Fabled I
|3350 - 3874
|525
|11
|Fabled II
|3875 - 4649
|775
|12
|Fabled III
|4650 - 5699
|1050
|13
|Mythic I
|5700 - 6449
|750
|14
|Mythic II
|6450 - 7524
|1075
|15
|Mythic III
|7525 - 8999
|1475
|16
|Legend
|9000 - 10000
Players can earn Vanguard Rank points by playing Strikes and Nightfalls, as well as seasonal activities like Battlegrounds. Moving up the ranks is as simple as playing these activity. In fact, if you stay in the activity and continue to play, you will earn a streak, which caps at five. If you change activity (to Crucible, Gambit, etc) you will lose your streak.
How to level up Vanguard Ranks fast
Completing bounties no longer helps rank up the Vanguard, instead, progress is earned by completing activities. To speed this process up, you will want to continue playing Vanguard activities (Strikes, Nightfall, etc) until you reach 5-streaks. At this point, hunker down and grind.
How to reset Vanguard Rank
Much like Crucible and Gambit, you can also reset your Vanguard Rank. Resetting your rank allows you to continue earning top-tier rewards, like Enhancement Prisms.
- Reach Rank 16 and fill the bar (10,000 points)
- Go to the Tower and speak with Zavala
- Claim the Ascendant Shard
As soon as you claim the shard, your Vanguard Rank will reset and you can earn more rewards. This time, the reset-reward will be an Exotic engram. This is a great opportunity for players that are missing some Exotics to fill out their collection.
The Vanguard Ranks in Destiny 2 are a new addition and a great way for players to earn valuable upgrade materials and even some Ritual weapons. By boosting that streak, you’ll be able to earn points a lot faster – so keep playing! Swing over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more information on the game’s many systems.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Vanguard Ranks & points required - Destiny 2