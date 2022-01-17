Xur's Strange Favor Ranks & points required - Destiny 2 Learn Xur's Strange Favor Ranks and the points required to move up through each level in Destiny 2.

The Dares of Eternity is a new activity in Destiny 2 and players can increase their standing with Xur through the Strange Favor Ranks. Increasing the Ranks to new heights rewards access to Exotic weapons, Catalysts and other rewards. There is a way to increase how quickly you can rank-up the Strange Favor, but even then, reaching the max Rank for Xur is going to take some grinding.

Xur’s Strange Favor Ranks

There are 16 Ranks to work through for Xur’s Strange Favor. These are the ranks you have come to expect from Destiny 2, it starts at Guardian and finishes at Legend. These ranks are split between 6 different areas, with the three levels per section, except for the last rank.

Xur's Strange Favor Ranks Rank # Rank name Total Points Points to next rank 1 Guardian I 0 - 49 50 2 Guardian II 50 - 124 75 3 Guardian III 125 - 249 125 4 Brave I 250 - 499 250 5 Brave II 500 - 949 450 6 Brave III 950 - 1549 600 7 Heroic I 1550 - 1924 375 8 Heroic II 1925 - 2524 600 9 Heroic III 2525 - 3349 825 10 Fabled I 3350 - 3874 525 11 Fabled II 3875 - 4649 775 12 Fabled III 4650 - 5699 1050 13 Mythic I 5700 - 6449 750 14 Mythic II 6450 - 7524 1075 15 Mythic III 7525 - 8999 1475 16 Legend 9000 - 10000

As you rank you, the amount of XP requires to get to the following rank will increase. However, there is an ebb and flow to this, whereby you may need 825 to get to Fabled 1 but only 525 to get to Fabled 2. For most players, the goal will be to get to Rank 16 for the Anomalous Access Card for the Forerunner Catalyst. Check out our guide on all Exotics Catalysts for info on ones you need.

How to level up Xur’s Strange Favor Ranks fast

In terms of leveling up Xur’s Strange Favor Ranks fast, the best way to do that is to keep playing Dares of Eternity without switching to other activities. This mode includes a streak bonus, like all the other playlists. However, the on-screen tooltip hasn’t been working, so this may not be obvious. Here is a breakdown of the points you receive for being on a streak:

Streak 1: 60 points

Streak 2: 86 points

Streak 3: 99 points

Streak 4: 112 points

Streak 5: 125 points

As you can see, when you’ve played 5 Dares of Eternity in a row, you will be earning 125 points per completion. What this means is you will need to run Dares of Eternity a minimum of 81 times in order to reach Rank 16 Strange Favor.

Be careful, as your streak will be removed if you play another activity like a raid, patrol, Crucible, or another playlist. The only thing you can do is go to a social space like the Tower and Xur’s Treasure Hoard. Do this so you can load up on Xur and Starhorse bounties.

Xur’s Strange Favor Ranks offer players a wealth of treasures in Destiny 2. Leveling up to Rank 16 by playing Dares of Eternity is going to take a bit of time, but the best way to make the process faster is to get and maintain a streak. Stop by our Destiny 2 Guide for even more XP tables and important stats.