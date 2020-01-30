How to claim your Destiny 2 Twitch Prime Exotic loot drop Log in to Twitch Prime and collect your Destiny 2 Twitch Prime Exotic loot drop with this handy guide.

Twitch Prime users can pick up some new Exotic loot in Destiny 2 right now, thanks to a special promotion going on. The first of six planned Exotic Loot drops, players will be able to claim these goodies by first setting up their Twitch Prime account and then collecting the goods in Destiny 2. Of course, we’ll walk you through the entire process below, so let’s dive right in so you can claim your Destiny 2 Twitch Prime Exotic loot drop.

Alright, so before we get started, there are a couple of things you’re going to need to do.

First, make sure you have Twitch Prime. If you don’t, pick it up by subscribing to Amazon Prime.

Second, connect your Twitch and Amazon accounts.

Next, head to the Twitch Prime website.

Locate the Destiny 2 loot drop.

Click the Claim option on the available Exotic Bundle.

Connect your Twitch Prime and Bungie account.

Log into Destiny 2 and visit Amanda Holiday in the Hangar of the Tower.

Claim your Exotic rewards.

Now that you know the basic steps, let’s break it down a bit more.

First, you’re going to want to ensure you are subscribed to Twitch Prime and then head over to the Twitch Prime website. If you haven’t connected your accounts, then make sure you check out our guide on how to connect your Amazon and Twitch accounts. When you’re connected, locate the Destiny 2 loot option on the Twitch Prime website.

Locate your Exotic loot drops on the Twitch Prime website.

Select the Destiny 2 tile and look for the available Exotic Bundle Drops. Select one and press claim.

Connect your Twitch and Bungie accounts.

Now you need to connect your Bungie account to Twitch Prime. This will take you to the Bungie website, where you’ll choose which platform you want to connect to. We play on PC using Steam, so we selected that option.

Select the platform or system you play Destiny 2 on.

After that, you’ll be taken to your chosen platform’s login screen. Enter your info and connect the accounts. This will bring up a new screen asking if you’re sure you want to connect the account and claim the rewards on that platform. Select the Approve option.

Approve the connection.

Now your rewards should be claimed. If they are, you’ll get a popup like the one below.

You'll see this popup if you have claimed your rewards.

Load up Destiny 2 and travel to the Tower. Once there, head down to the Hangar and visit Amanda Holliday. She’ll have an icon above her name like this.

Look for Amanda Holliday in the Hangar of the Tower.

Speak with Amanda and you should see all your Twitch Prime Rewards at the top of her vendor menu. Select each item to claim it and add it to your inventory. Rinse and repeat for every available Exotic Bundle until you've claimed them all.

Grab the items from the top of the menu under the Twitch Prime Rewards section.

Now that you know how to claim your Destiny 2 Twitch Prime Exotic loot drop, head back over to our Destiny 2 strategy guide for even more help.