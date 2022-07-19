Something New god roll - Destiny 2 Farm a Something New god roll in Destiny 2 and enjoy a new 120 RPM Stasis Hand Cannon.

Finding a god roll for Something New is going to be a bit easy in Destiny 2. This Stasis Hand Cannon is exclusive to the new Solstice event, which players will likely be grinding out for the next couple of weeks. Here are my thoughts on a Something New god roll you should look for when it comes to PVP and PVE content.

PVP – Something New god roll

A Something New god roll is going to focus on improving the gun’s handling. It sits quite low, so look for perks that bump that up higher.

Something New god roll - PVP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Handling +15, Stability +5) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Range +5) Perk 1 Wellspring (Kills with this weapon generate ability energy. This energy is divided between your uncharged abilities) Perk 2 Harmony (Final blows with other weapons improve this weapon's damage and performance for a short duration) Origin Trait Dream Work (Once per reload, assists or assisted final blows partially refill the weapon from reserves, potentially overflowing the magazine) Masterwork Handling Mod Quick Access Sling

Fluted Barrel gives a nice bump to handling while High-Caliber improves the range. If the small magazine size is of concern, consider Appended Mag or the Backup Mag mod. As for perks, Wellspring remains useful in PVP thanks to the energy it offers to abilities. However the real champion is Harmony for the extra damage and handling. This may just allow you to 2-tap enemies with low resistance stats.

There are definitely some better PVP Hand Cannons out there, like Igneous Hammer. Something New is just going to be easier to acquire.

PVE – Something New god roll

A PVE god roll for Something New is going to look remarkably similar to the PVP version. The difference here will be the two main perks.

Something New god roll - PVE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Handling +15, Stability +5) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Range +5) Perk 1 Triple Tap (Rapidly landing precision hits will return one round to the magazine) Perk 2 Headstone (Precision final blows spawn a Stasis crystal at the victim's location) Origin Trait Dream Work (Once per reload, assists or assisted final blows partially refill the weapon from reserves, potentially overflowing the magazine) Masterwork Handling Mod Minor Spec

The barrel and magazine will focus on boosting handling and range. As mentioned above, opt for a bullet-increasing perk if mag size is of concern. Keep in mind that Triple Tap will help alleviate some of ammo constraints. Given that this is a Stasis Hand Cannon, Headstone works well with Stasis builds. Demolitionist is always a worthy option, too.

With only two other Stasis Hand Cannons to choose from (Vulpecula and Eyasluna), a Something New god roll could what you want for PVP and PVE content. It offers slightly different perks to choose from plus it’s a 120 RPM archetype. For more weapon god rolls, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.