Igneous Hammer god roll - Destiny 2 Igneous Hammer is a mean Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 that can be made better with a god roll.

Igneous Hammer is a new Hand Cannon introduced to Destiny 2 in Season of the Chosen. As a Trials of Osiris weapon, this one is only available to those players that fight their way through enough matches. Those that manage to get to the Lighthouse might even find themselves with an Adept version. As far as Igneous Hammer god rolls go, this thing is pretty powerful and can be made even more so with the right perks.

Igneous Hammer god roll

The Igneous Hammer in Collections comes with Quickdraw and Celerity. While Quickdraw is great, Celerity relies too heavily on your team being dead.

Igneous Hammer is a Solar Energy Hand Cannon that sits in the 120 RPM archetype. This means it fires painfully slow but if you hit, you’re doing a ton of damage. For those that want to use it in Crucible, a couple of key perks will make you a two-tapping nightmare for other players to deal with. Anyone that wants to use this in PVE are in for a good time thanks to its high Impact rating and the ability to roll with Outlaw/Rampage.

Igneous Hammer god roll for PVE

Igneous Hammer is a slow firing Hand Cannon with an equally slow reload speed. Players that are bothered by this will want to focus on finding perks that circumvent the need to reload too often. There are a couple of options to help you achieve this.

Barrel: Fluted Barrel (Stabily +5, Handling +15)

Magazine: Appended Mag (Magazine +20)

Perk 1: Outlaw

Perk 2: Rampage

Firstly, Fluted Barrel will help rein in that wily stability and increase its handling stats. Appended Mag will simply give you more rounds in the magazine, without the same reload cost that Extended Mag offers.

The perk selection is where a bit of personal preference comes into play. Outlaw has always been a great option as critical hit kills increase reload speed. Coupled with Rampage and you have yourself a Hand Cannon that feels slick.

You might also consider Subsistence (kills partially reload the magazine from reserves) or Rapid Hit (rapid precision hits temporarily increase stability and reload speed). While Subsistence will help you avoid reloading for a bit longer, you will inevitably need to reload. Rapid Hit on the other hand does boost Reload Speed, but requires landing a few precision hits to have it compete with the speed of Outlaw and sometimes you might one-tap a Dreg and want to reload.

Igneous Hammer god roll for PVP

Igneous Hammer in Crucible is a bit of a mean one to face as its Impact makes it a nightmare to deal with. However, the one area where you might want to focus your energy is in its Range. Sure, Stability and Handling could be better, but tapping foes at greater lengths always feels great.

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10)

Perk 1: Killing Wind

Perk 2: Rampage

Hammer-Forged Rifling and Ricochet Rounds will boost the Range stat by several points, and also help with the Stability.

For the two perk columns, there’s some wiggle room here for personal preference. First up is Killing Wind, which increases mobility, weapon range, and handling when you get a kill. This makes you deadlier to your next target. Find one with Rampage and you’ll be two-tapping enemies in Crucible.

Now, that’s all mainly good if you’re going to be using Igneous Hammer as your primary weapon (despite it being in your Energy slot). If you want to be using it as your clean-up option, then Quickdraw and Snapshot Sights is the better combo. You’ll draw the gun and aim down sights faster.

Finding a good Igneous Hammer god roll is going to take some time but it’s worth the effort. While you’re out there farming, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for other helpful material. What Igneous Hammer roll did you get and what are you hoping to find? Let me know in the Chatty thread below!