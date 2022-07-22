What is the Trials map & weapon this weekend in Destiny 2? This guide will tell you the Trials map & weapon each week. It's updated every Friday at reset.

Trials of Osiris is a popular game mode among PvP players looking to test themselves against their peers. Each week, the best Crucible talent that Destiny 2 has to offer descends upon Trials to go flawless themselves and carry others to the Lighthouse for some of the best gear the game has to offer. This guide will tell you the Trials map that is in rotation each weekend, allowing you to prep your loadout for the battles ahead.

Last updated: July 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Trials map this weekend

Trials map & weapon this weekend Date Map Weapon Mode Solo Queue July 22-25, 2022 Distant Shore Eye of Sol Capture Zone No



The Trials map this weekend can be found in the table above, and we’ll keep adding to that every time Trials kicks off for another weekend of fun. We’ll also include the Adept weapon that’s up for grabs. Whether you want to know what the Trials map is today, or has been in the past, this guide will work as current information and a running history from this point forward.

For anyone new to Trials of Osiris, the map changes each weekend, but whatever map is in rotation will be the one and only map played for the entire weekend. Maps do not rotate from one game to another, but they do rotate from one weekend to another. Different maps will require different strategies and builds, so knowing the map in advance will help you plan.

Of course, we at Shacknews are always busy working on guides that can help Guardians of all skill levels. Now that you know the Trials map this weekend, be sure to pay a quick visit to our Destiny 2 strategy guide. This thing has been growing for years and is filled with some of the most vital information for Guardians of all experience levels.