Vulpecula god roll - Destiny 2

Vulpecula is a new Hand Cannon added to Destiny 2 with Season of the Lost. A god roll Vulpecula, whether it’s one for PVE or PVP, is going to really lift your gameplay thanks to some of the new perks available this season. Plus, as a Stasis weapon, it’s something a little bit different.

Vulpecula god rolls

A Vulpecula god roll is going to look different depending on your playstyle. However, below are my personal aspirations when it comes to securing a roll of this weapon. The Hand Cannon, which sits in the Primary slot and deals Stasis damage, does have a rather low Range and Handling stat, so finding some perks that affect those can be a good idea.

Vulpecula god roll for PVE

There are a lot of great perks on Vulpecula which means there are a few options when it comes to a PVE god roll.

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (Range +10)

Perk 1: Encore – Precision final blows grant a stacking range bonus to this weapon. Non-precision final blows remove range stacks but grant bonus accuracy and stability when all range stacks have been removed.

Perk 2: Headstone – Precision final blows spawn a Stasis crystal at the victim’s location

Vulpecula has a few new perks that were introduced with Season of the Lost. Because of this, a PVE god roll will likely want to focus on these new additions. For those that want to utilize a Stasis subclasses, Encore and Headstone work well together, as both require precision final blows to proc. The more kills you get, the better the range will become on the Hand Cannon. Just so it’s clear: a Stasis crystal is what appears from Glacier Grenades and Salvation’s Grip. With the right Fragments, this is a powerful combo.

Don’t want to focus on Stasis? Try an Outlaw and Multikill Clip combo. There’s also Adagio (After defeating a target, this weapon fires more slowly and deals increase damage for a brief time) and Harmony (Final blows with other weapons improve this weapon’s damage and performance for a short duration) to consider finding, as both are new as of Season 15 and worth trying out.

For the Barrel and Magazine, boosts to the Range stat are always nice in PVE, as accuracy isn’t as much of a problem as it is in Crucible.

Vulpecula god roll for PVP

For PVP, your playstyle is going to significantly alter your Vulpecula god roll. I tend to favor close-range usage of Hand Cannons, which means Stability is more important to me than Range.

Barrel: Polygonal Rifling (Stability +10)

Magazine: Tactical Mag (Stability +5, Reload Speed +10, Magazine +10)

Perk 1: Killing Wind – Final blows grant increase mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration.

Perk 2: Adagio – After defeating a target, this weapon fires more slowly and deals increased damage for a brief time.

Spend a moment reading any of my god roll guides and you know I love Killing Wind in Crucible. Getting a defeat makes you more powerful, which is a great means of gaining momentum. Couple this with Adagio, and although the weapon fires slower, the bonus damage is a nice touch. If you find that you need Range over Stability, search for a Vulpecula with a Barrel and Magazine that boosts that stat.

A Vulpecula god roll is going to give you a new way to interact with the world of Destiny 2. The new perk that focus on Stasis synergize well with some of the other older perks, while also giving you an opportunity to spice up that Stasis build. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.