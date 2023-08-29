Grenade Logic, Ex Diris Exotic catalyst - Destiny 2 Unlock the Ex Diris Exotic catalyst by completing the Grenade Logic quest in Destiny 2.

Ex Diris is the new Exotic weapon introduced with Destiny 2: Season of the Witch. As has become the norm, players can unlock its catalyst by completing a quest. Ex Diris’ quest is Grenade Logic, which focuses on getting a whole lot of Grenade Launcher defeats.

Grenade Logic, Ex Diris Exotic catalyst quest

Ex Diris’ Exotic catalyst can be unlocked by completing the quest, Grenade Logic. As you have no doubt come to expect from seasonal Exotics, this requires you to get kills with the weapon and complete activities with the weapon equipped. Swing by our All Exotic Catalysts guide for information on how to unlock the other catalysts in Destiny 2.

Grenade Logic: Step 1



The first step to unlocking the Exotic catalyst for Ex Diris requires getting a bunch of kills very quickly and getting kills without dying. It’s not necessary to use Ex Diris.

Defeat multiple targets in rapid succession 20 times

25 targets defeated without dying

Grenade Logic: Step 2



Next you will actually need to equip and use Ex Diris. You’ll need to get 450 kills with the gun and generate 200 calibration data.

200 Calibration data generated

Defeat 450 targets with Ex Diris

Generating the calibration data will take the longest. In order to get the data, you must complete Vanguard Operations, Gambit, Crucible matches, or Seasonal activities. To increase the speed at which this completes, you’ll want to get the Catalyst Quest Boosts from the Season Pass, which is only available on the premium track. If you don’t have this, you will need to complete 200 activities, unless of course you play higher difficulty activities or win matches.

Step 3

Finally, you’ll go back to Banshee-44 in the Tower and collect the Exotic catalyst. All you need to do now is get another 400 kills with Ex Diris and the catalyst will be completed. Slot it in to unlock further enhancements.

Ex Diris Exotic catalyst effects

Once completed, slot the Exotic catalyst into Ex Diris to get the bonus effect, Berserk Rush. This makes the gun fire faster while amplified. It also makes you amplified off of kills – so you’re basically guaranteed to be firing this thing extremely quickly.

With Grenade Logic completed and the Ex Diris Exotic Catalyst charged, you’ll have your very own super powerful Hive Knight Boomer. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more Exotic weapon collection tips.