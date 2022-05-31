Forging Iron quest - Destiny 2 The Forging Iron quest in Destiny 2 will help players understand the new mechanics for the Iron Banner.

The Forging Iron quest in Destiny 2 is new as of Season 17, helping players get the hang of the way Iron Banner now operates. This guide will go through each step and explain how you can complete them.

Forging Iron

Forging Iron is six steps in total, but it won’t take you long to complete the entire quest. Below is a step-by-step guide to how this can be tackled. Your first order of business is to visit Lord Saladin in the Tower and pick up the Forging Iron quest from him.

Step 1: Match completed

The first step is easy. Bring up the Director and head into the Iron Banner. Simply complete a single match and you’re on your way to the next step.

Step 2: Daily Challenge completed

This one is confusing folks, so we wrote a guide on how to complete Iron Banner Daily Challenges. The short version is that you are completing them just by playing. Well, you’re doing one. One Daily Challenge is to complete three matches, so keep playing and you’re on to the next step.

Step 3: Earn Iron Banner Rank points

You need a total of 300 points. You can simply play to earn these, but you can speed things up by wearing at least five pieces of Iron Banner armor and equipping an Iron Banner emblem. It should be noted that Iron Banner armor and ornaments count, so you can still hit your five pieces with an Exotic equipped. Having five pieces equipped will speed this up drastically.

Step 4: Collect an Iron Banner engram from Lord Saladin

As you play, you’ll increase your Iron Banner Rank, and each rank will give you an Iron Engram. Simply claim one from Lord Saladin to complete this step.

Step 5: Complete matches wearing Iron Banner armor

Just keep playing the Iron Banner while you’re wearing Iron Banner armor. It should be noted this quest step is bugged for me, so if you find yourself halted on progress, try swapping to a different character or restarting the game. You can also try removing gear and equipping different gear, but these are suggestions and not verified fixes.

One way we found to fix Step 5 of the Forging Iron quest is to remove all of your Iron Banner armor, ornaments, and emblem and just equip one item. Once you see progress continue, you can equip more bits. Just be careful not to go over the five item buff as some users on Reddit are noting progress for certain Triumphs become stuck.

Step 6: Speak to Lord Saladin

The final step is to return to the Tower and speak with Lord Saladin. Once you do this, you’ll be done the Forging Iron quest and you can get back to enjoying the Iron Banner event, but you should also check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide for whatever other shenanigans you plan to get up to.