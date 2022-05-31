What are Iron Banner Daily Challenges in Destiny 2? If you're confused about Daily Challenges in Iron Banner, we've got it sorted out for you.

Iron Banner is back in Destiny 2 with a new look, including Daily Challenges that are wildly unclear to the average player. In this guide, we’ll tell you what Daily Challenges are, because the Iron Banner mode itself sure won’t. Let’s get cracking, Guardian.

What are Daily Challenges?

Daily Challenges in Iron Banner are what show up when you hover your cursor over the Iron Banner node from the Director. The first day that the Iron Banner is active, this will tell you to complete Iron Banner matches as either Solar or Void subclasses. This is actually labeled as a Weekly, which is what is causing the confusion. You see, there is a new Iron Banner challenge released each day for the first four days, but they are challenges you can complete throughout the entire week. It’s confusing, yes. All you need to know is that if you complete the challenge listed on the Iron Banner node, you’ll complete a Daily Challenge for the Iron Banner and progress your quest forward.

In truth, this is a terribly labeled quest and node. They don’t match up at all and it makes sense that thousands of Guardians are quite confused by this. It’s a near certainty that Bungie will fix this in the future, but hopefully we’ve helped you sort it out for now. If you want help with the rest of the quest, check out our full guide on the Forging Iron quest in Destiny 2.

For more help with issues such as Daily Challenges for the Iron Banner, as well as thousands of other guides, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We’ve been hard at work for years creating the most comprehensive Destiny 2 guides that cover the entire game and all its components.