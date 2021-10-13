Jurassic Green god roll - Destiny 2 Take a gander at what a Jurassic Green god roll looks like for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

Festival of the Lost 2021 kicked off in Destiny 2 today and Guardians across the galaxy started to get their hands on Jurassic Green, a Legendary Pulse Rifle. Since Jurassic Green figures to be the new hotness over the next couple of weeks, I wanted to take some time to outline what a god roll would look like. This will include both PvP and PvE.

Jurassic Green god roll

No, this is not the god roll you're looking for.

Jurassic Green is a rapid-fire frame Legendary Pulse Rifle. It fires 540 rounds per minute and has a default Magazine size of 35. For a comparison, the Darkest Before Legendary Pulse Rifle that folks are raving about for Crucible is also 540 rounds per minute. If you can’t land a Darkest Before god roll for PvP, Jurassic Green isn’t a bad replacement.

Jurassic Green PvP god roll

Here is the Jurassic Green PvP god roll. Image: D2 Gunsmith.

The god roll for Jurassic Green in PvP is going to feature perks that help its Range, Stability, and we’ll even do a little work to help its Recoil. You see, Jurassic Green has a base Recoil stat of 50, which causes it to bounce to the left slightly when you’re firing it. If we put a Counterbalance Stock mod into it, the Recoil stat will increase to 65, which is more vertical and easier to control.

Below are the PvP god roll perks for Jurassic Green:

Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7)

High-Caliber Rounds (Range +5)

Rangefinder

Multikill Clip

Range Masterwork

Counterbalance Stock

Smallbore is going to push the Range and Stability stat up, and High-Caliber Rounds will bump just range. The reason we’re going with High-Caliber Rounds is because they cause the target to knock back when you hit them, which will result in more flinch in PvP encounters. If your opponent is suffering from flinch, it’s more likely you can win the engagement. Rangefinder is the easy choice for the third column as aiming the weapon will increase both its Zoom and Range. As for the fourth column, I’m not in love with most of the perks, so Multikill Clip will be the choice. Multikill Clip will give you a Damage boost when you reload after a kill. Good PvP players will be able to activate Multikill Clip consistently. If you’re not a good PvP player and struggle to get kills, Frenzy isn’t a bad option either.

Jurassic Green PvE god roll

Here is the Jurassic Green PvE god roll. Image: D2 Gunsmith.

The god roll for Jurassic Green in PvE is less about the first two columns correcting its shortcomings and more about the final two columns really making the weapon pop. We’re still going with the Range Masterwork, although increasing the Range stat isn’t as vital in PvE as it is in PvP. We’ll also go with the Counterbalance Stock again since that will help the weapon’s Recoil.

Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7)

Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +9)

Subsistence

Frenzy

Range Masterwork

Counterbalance Stock

There’s only one change in the first two columns for our PvE god roll and that’s replacing High-Caliber rounds with Ricochet Rounds. The reason for this is that the latter gives us that +9 Stability, which is arguably more important than knockback in PvE. When we get into the third column, it’s Subsistence. This will ensure that if you’re getting kills, which you should be, you’re reloading less as you refill from reserves, which are endless. In the fourth column, Frenzy makes a lot of sense because being in combat, which you will be almost the entire time, will increase Damage, Handling, and Reload Speed. It’s easy to activate and powerful.

Those are the PvP and PvE god rolls for Jurassic Green. For more help with god rolls and all other types of content, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide.