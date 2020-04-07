Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver god roll - Destiny 2 Check out the Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver god roll for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

With players able to access the final Rasputin bunker on Io, they can now work towards unlocking a new Hand Cannon. This guide will give you the Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver god roll.

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver god roll

It’s important to remember that god rolls are subjective, Guardians. What we mean by this is that there are often multiple perk combinations that can make up a god roll, so there’s rarely just one roll that claims the title. For this reason, we suggest you use a site like Light.gg in combination with our guide, just in case your roll is still fantastic, even if it doesn’t line up perfectly with our god roll recommendations.

PvP god roll

Range, Stability, and Reload Speed are the perks we’re most interested in here. Range increases how far a bullet can travel before damage begins to drop off, Stability allows you to land those headshots one after the other, and Reload Speed means you can get yourself ready for the next encounter quickly.

Barrel: Smallbore (+7 Range, +7 Stability)

Magazine: Tactical Mag (+5 Stability, +10 Magazine, +10 Reload Speed)

Perk 1: Threat Detector

Perk 2: Feeding Frenzy

Threat Detector is all about helping your Reload Speed, Stability, and Handling when enemies are close, which they probably will be in PvP. Feeding Frenzy is the best of a lackluster column. If you score kills you get a better Reload Speed and are prepared for the next fight faster. Truthfully, though, this Hand Cannon falls short of a Luna’s Howl in almost every way, and both share the Precision Frame.

PvE god roll

Since Hand Cannons can be used to stop champions (Season of the Worthy), they do have a place in PvE now. Thankfully, we can be a little more creative with the perks since AI enemies are typically easier to deal with over fellow Guardians in the Crucible. Range and Stability will be our focus, with Reload Speed not being quite as essential in PvE, although a larger Magazine rating is favored.

Barrel: Smallbore (+7 Range, +7 Stability)

Magazine: Tactical Mag (+5 Stability, +10 Magazine, +10 Reload Speed)

Perk 1: Fourth Time’s the Charm

Perk 2: Multikill Clip

Since we should be landing Head Shots (precision hits), Fourth Time’s the Charm will give us two bullets back just for having good aim. Multikill Clip, on the other hand, gives us better damage based on the number of rapid kills we get before reloading. If you can get into a good rhythm here, this Hand Cannon could be fun in PvE.

It’ll be interesting to see how this Hand Cannon is received by the community once people start getting their hands on it. The Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver god roll for PvP could evolve, and we’ll keep an eye on things, but Luna’s Howl is still a better option it seems. Check out all your other options with our Destiny 2 strategy guide.