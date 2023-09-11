Abyss Defiant god roll - Destiny 2 Pick up an Abyss Defiant god roll from Crota's End for a hard-hitting weapon perfect for Solar builds.

Crota’s End is the latest reprised raid to arrive in Destiny 2 and with it comes a host of returning weapons. Abyss Defiant made the cut for returning weapons and with its refreshed perk pool it does not disappoint. Abyss Defiant is a Solar, 360 RPM, High-Impact Frame, Auto Rifle, and can be rolled into a formidable weapon in both PvE and PvP game modes.

How to get Abyss Defiant

Abyss Defiant is obtained from the Crota’s End raid for completions of the Abyss encounter and the final fight against Crota, Son of Oryx. It can also drop from Crota’s extra red border chest, so it’s essential you activate this at the start of the raid. Read over our Crota’s End loot table for information on the other weapons available for each encounter.

Once obtained, Abyss Defiant can be purchased from the final chest using Spoils of Conquest or as a chance from the secret chests found across the Crota’s End raid. Abyss Defiant is also craftable, unlocking enhanced perks. Collect five with Deepsight Resonance to be able to craft one.

PvE - Abyss Defiant god roll

Abyss Defiant can be built into a workhorse Auto Rifle that can put in solid damage to enemies across PvE. Being Solar, Abyss Defiant can slip seamlessly into any strong Solar build in the current sandbox.

Abyss Defiant - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +14, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Reconstruction (Refills 10 percent of the magazine capacity from reserves every four seconds while not firing the weapon. Refills can overflow the Magazine up to 100 percent) Perk 2 Incandescent (Applies 30 Scorch stacks to enemies within four meters on Weapon Kills. Powerful combatant kills increases this to eight meters) Origin Trait Cursed Thrall (After defeating a target with a melee, final blows with this weapon cause targets to explode) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start with Arrowhead Brake to control the Recoil and bring it to 100 and reduce the bounce when firing. Ricochet Rounds brings a needed boost to Stability to ensure shots remain on target and the Range adds to an already impressive base stat.

Reconstruction has the potential to double the base amount of ammo in the magazine from reserves. This perk works when Abyss Defiant is stowed or equipped. Pair Reconstruction with Incandescent and you have an Auto Rifle with the potential to carry over 60 shots in one magazine and cause Scorch to rushing mobs. This makes Abyss Defiant a powerful tool for clearing waves of enemies and will feel like it hardly ever runs out of juice.

PvP - Abyss Defiant god roll

Auto Rifles are seeing a general increase in the Crucible due to some recent buffs and Abyss Defiant can take advantage of that to great effect against opposing guardians.

Word of Crota - PVE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Zen Moment (Causing damage with this weapon reduces Recoil and flinch over time. Stacks up to five) Perk 2 Target Lock (Assuming no missed shots, provides a 25 percent damage buff on average after firing 100 percent of the Magazine) Origin Trait Cursed Thrall (After defeating a target with a melee, final blows with this weapon cause targets to explode) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +14)

Start with Fluted Barrel to add Stability and a large bump to Handling. This gives Abyss Defiant a lighter feel when cycling through your inventory to match the battle ahead. The Stability boost then helps keep shots on target. Ricochet Rounds adds to the already strong base Range and gives much needed Stability.

Zen Moment is a potent perk on Abyss Defiant as landing shots reduces incoming flinch, giving a big advantage in gunfights and providing an edge to take opponents down. Target Lock then rounds this roll off and takes strong benefits from Zen Moment, ensuring accuracy when aiming for the head and keeping Abyss Defiant on target to cause havoc in the Crucible.

Abyss Defiant is a worthy reprisal of its Destiny one counterpart and does a great job fitting into the current sandbox. For more Season of the Witch breakdowns and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.