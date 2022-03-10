New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get the Ukraine 'Sunflower' emblem - Destiny 2

Show your support for the people of Ukraine with a new emblem in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
1

In a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Bungie has released an emblem that is free to all players in Destiny 2. Officially called Cоняшник, this emblem is titled after the Ukraine’s sunflower and feature’s the nation’s coat of arms. Unlocking it in Destiny 2 is a simple process – all you need to do is enter a code.

How to get the Ukraine Sunflower emblem

To unlock the Ukraine Cоняшник emblem (Google translate tells me this means “Sunflower”), enter the following code into the Bungie Code Redemption page: JVG-VNT-GGG. Once the code is entered and accepted, you will find it unlocked in-game in your Collections page.

The Ukraine emblem code was released on March 10, 2022, TWAB though the emblem was officially revealed in a news post on March 9. This is one of the ways Bungie is showing its support for the people of Ukraine as they are being impacted by the ongoing war. Bungie is also continuing to match employee donations to charitable organizations within the United States.

Recently, the Bungie Foundation committed to donating 100% of the final 48 hours of its Game2Give charity drive to humanitarian aid. Through the help of the community, Bungie was able to raise $120,000 which was split between Direct Relief and International Rescue Committee.

Along with the release of the Sunflower emblem, Bungie is also suspending sales of Destiny 2 content in Russia and Belarus. Players within those regions will still be able to play Destiny 2 online but will be unable to buy any new items, be it DLC or paid-for cosmetics.

Once you’ve unlocked your Ukraine Cоняшник emblem (Sunflower), make sure you equip it in Destiny 2 to show your support! Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more tips and other emblems unlock codes and guides.

