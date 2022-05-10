Razor's Edge god roll - Destiny 2 Slice and dice through your foes with a god roll Razor's Edge in Destiny 2.

A Razor’s Edge god roll in Destiny 2 is going to be easy to acquire thanks to the excellent perks in the weapon’s pool. With plenty of viable options for end-game PVE content and Crucible players, a Razor’s Edge will no doubt find its way into your build, regardless of your playstyle. Here is my personal pick for a god roll for both sides of the Destiny 2 experience.

Razor’s Edge god roll

Razor’s Edge is a new Void Sword introduced to Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen. This Legendary Sword is an Iron Banner reward, meaning that in order to get one, you’ll need to play a whole lot of Lord Saladin’s special event. Though Swords might not be in the same place they were back in Season of Arrivals, it’s going to be helpful to have a Razor’s Edge god roll to call upon.

Razor’s Edge god roll for PVE

A PVE Razor's Edge god roll that focuses on healing and damage. Image credit: D2Gunsmith.

My personal god roll Razor’s Edge for end-game PVE content will focus on keeping me alive and helping me deal more damage to dangerous major enemies.

Blade: Tempered Edge (Magazine +10, Ammo Capacity +1, Impact +1)

Guard: Balanced Guard (Guard Efficiency +43, Guard Resistance +10, Stability +50, Inventory Size +50, Guard Endurance +35)

Perk 1: Unrelenting (Rapidly defeating targets triggers health regeneration. Guardians and powerful combatants count as more than one kill.)

Perk 2: One For All (Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration)

Origin Trait: Skulking Wolf (During the Hunt, final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar)

Masterwork: Impact

Mod: Major Spec

Tempered Edge gives a nice split of boosts while also raising the Impact just a little bit. If you want to forgo the Magazine and Ammo benefits, aim for Honed Edge. The Guard will be personal preference, but Balanced Guard is the all-rounder.

Unrelenting and One For All synergize well to increase your damage output and keep you in the fight for longer. With three foes defeated, you’ll be dealing more damage, which will help you take down Majors (as will the Major Spec mod).

In the event you’re all about ammo regeneration, try Relentless Strikes or Tireless Blade. The final perk column also contains great options like Thresh, Frenzy, and Chain Reaction for Super regen, damage increase, and wave clear, respectively.

Razor’s Edge god roll for PVP

For PVP, a Razor's Edge god roll will focus on ability and Super regeneration. Image credit: D2Gunsmith.

When playing Crucible, I want to ensure my abilities and Super are charging faster, which is why a Razor’s Edge PVP god roll will utilize things like Wellspring and Thresh.

Blade: Hungry Edge (Magazine +20, Ammo Capacity +4)

Guard: Enduring Guard (Guard Efficiency +90, Inventory Size +90, Guard Endurance +64)

Perk 1: Wellspring (Kills with this weapon generate ability energy. This energy is divided between your uncharged abilities)

Perk 2: Thresh (Killing combatants with this weapon generates a small amount of Super energy)

Origin Trait: Skulking Wolf (During the Hunt, final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar)

Masterwork: Impact

Mod: Backup Mag (Increases Magazine)

For the Blade the Guard traits, the idea is to increase the amount of uses you can get with the Sword while also boosting the blocking function. Enduring Guard ensures that the intrinsic power drain while blocking is more efficient while the guard will be able to sustain more damage.

The two perks I’ve selected here both work to give you more energy for your abilities and Super. These typically charge extremely slow in Crucible, so any extra help they can get certainly goes a long way.

If you don’t want to focus on ability and Super energy gains, another combination would be Tireless Blade and Assassin’s Blade. The first one gives you Sword ammo when you defeat an enemy with a powered attack while the second perk increases your movement speed and damage after a kill.

Finally, the mod selection is going to be a coin toss between Backup Mag for the extra ammo and Quick Access Sling so you can get the sword in and out of your hands faster.

Finding a Razor’s Edge god roll will take a bit of Iron Banner farming, but with such a large selection of great perks, you ought to find one that gels with your playstyle. You can find more god roll recommendations over on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.