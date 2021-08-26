Wolftone Draw god roll - Destiny 2 A Wolftone Draw god roll is going to make for a powerful addition to your build in Season 15 of Destiny 2.

Wolftone Draw is a new Combat Bow added to Destiny 2 during Season of the Lost. For those that are partial to a bit of bow combat, a Wolftone Draw god roll is going to be appealing, especially with the Season 15 suite of mods.

Wolftone Draw god rolls

As far as a Wolftone Draw god roll goes, there will be slight differences between PVE and PVP, though someone with an accurate hand could use just about anything. It does suffer from a low Stability rating, so you may want to address this with the perks.

Wolftone Draw god roll for PVE

For PVE, a Wolftone Draw will likely focus on getting out precision hits as quickly as possible, while also rewarding kills.

Bowstring: Elastic String (Accuracy -10, Handling +5, Charge Time +20, Draw Time +20)

Arrow: Carbon Arrow Shaft (Stability +10)

Perk 1: Archer’s Tempo – Draw time decreases after every precision hit.

Perk 2: Demolitionist – Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves.

There aren’t a great deal of active perks on this bow, with most focusing instead on improving draw speed and handling. To that end, speeding up the draw time is neat. Couple this with Demolitionist and you’ll have your grenade up frequently, though, the second portion of the perk doesn’t really matter with bows.

Wolftone Draw god roll for PVP

A PVP god roll for Wolftone Draw is really dealer’s choice. An increase to its Handling and Stability stats is ideal, and thankfully, there are some interesting perks that make this bow strong in Crucible.

Bowstring: Agile Bowstring (Stability +5, Handling +15)

Arrow: Compact Arrow Shaft (Handling +10, Reload Speed +10)

Perk 1: Sneak Bow – Increase hold time and reload speed, and prevents radar pings from shooting while crouched (Inventory +15)

Perk 2: Adagio – After defeating a target, this weapon draws more slowly and deals increased damage for a brief time.

The Sneak Bow perks ensures you don’t appear on the radar, while also extended the hold time. There’s nothing worse than knocking an arrow and it releasing too soon. Couple this with Adagio and you’ll get a bump in damage, which is going to make a bow hit even harder than before.

A Wolftone Draw god roll is going to look a bit different depending on your playstyle. A good idea is to check out the Light.gg page and see if any of the perks on offer interest you. The Season 15 Seasonal Artifact has an Overload Bow mod, so consider trying out a new build to help you deal with those Champions. For more weapon god roll recommendations, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide.