How to get the Burnt Edges emblem - Destiny 2 Here's how to get the Burnt Edges emblem in Destiny 2, but make sure you bring your wallet.

Few things excite the Guardians of Destiny 2 as much as a slick looking emblem, especially if only a small percentage of players have it. That’s about to be the case with the Burnt Edges emblem. If you’d like to add this nifty looking cosmetic item to your inventory, here’s how you can get it.

Burnt Edges emblem

The Burnt Edges emblem is only available to Destiny 2 players that buy the Destiny Toaster. Yes, Bungie made a toaster, and you can buy it. If you’re willing to do that, the Burnt Edges emblem comes as a bonus item that will be unlocked in the game. The catch is the toaster is $84.99 USD. Shipping on this item within the U.S. is $11.36 for standard, and $63.98 for expedited. If you’re in Canada, like myself, the shipping is $61 and there’s only one option. Suffice to say, under any circumstances, this is quite the price to pay for an emblem, especially if you don’t need a new toaster.

On the flip side, it must be noted that Bungie have pledged 10 percent of the profits from the Destiny Toaster to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Bungie have a long history of supporting charities, so it is no surprise they are doing so with this offering. I’m not sure that bridges the gap to the point where players are cool to spend $100 or more on an emblem, but it’s noteworthy.

After all that if you still want this emblem in your life, head to the Bungie Store and pre-order the toaster. You’ll get the emblem today, but the toaster won’t arrive until December 2021, and potentially as late as January 2022. Those are only estimates, so further delays are possible.

Okay, so now that you know how to get the Burnt Edges emblem and have possibly bought a very pricy toaster, head to the Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help being the best Guardian you can be.