If you're in the market for a new toaster, Destiny 2 has you covered The Destiny Toaster is an upcoming product from Bungie following last year's fundraising success.

Dedicated Destiny fans likely play the game frequently, keeping up with all of the new content that Bungie has to offer. However, only the most faithful of Guardians wake up in the morning with a Destiny-themed breakfast. If you’re looking to truly immerse yourself in the expansive sci-fi world, repping it the moment you get out of bed, then the new official Destiny Toaster may be the perfect product for you.

Bungie has revealed the Destiny Toaster, the latest piece of merchandise coming to the official Bungie Store. The Destiny Toaster is dark green with a yellow trim, and sports a symbol from the game on its side. What’s really amazing, is that when it toasts your bread, it blazes the iconic Destiny logo right into the side of your toast, allowing you to show your Guardian pride in the earliest hours of the day.

The Destiny Toaster is available for pre-order now, and will begin shipping this December. Buyers will also receive a code that they can redeem in Destiny 2 in order to unlock a toast emblem. One may wonder what drove the brilliant folks at Bungie to create such a product, and it all goes back to a fundraising effort from last year.

“In June 2020, the Destiny Community raised more than $800,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during Bungie’s livestream supporting Gaming Community Expo (GCX). During the livestream, Bungie announced that if we hit $777,777.77, we would look into offering an Official Destiny Toaster.”

The goal was hit, and Bungie is delivering on its promise. The Destiny Toaster costs $84.99 USD and is up for pre-order now on the Bungie Store. The product will begin shipping in December. The Destiny Toaster may not make you better at the game, but our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide will.