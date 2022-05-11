Guardian Games Triumphs 2022 - Destiny 2 Guardian Games returns to Destiny 2 in 2022 and brings with it a couple of pages of Triumphs.

Guardian Games 2022 gives players plenty of Triumphs to chase. Long-time Destiny 2 players may already be familiar with what sort of feats are required of them, but it’s always useful to plan out your gameplan and strategy. Below you’ll find a complete list of all Guardian Games 2022 Triumphs as well as the available Vanguard Medals you can earn.

Guardian Games Triumphs 2022

The Guardian Games Triumphs for 2022 is another way to unlock medallions to help pump your class’ standing a bit higher. It’s also a useful way for players to get unique rewards like shaders, emblems, and ships.

The Guardian Games 2022 Triumphs are found on the Triumphs menu under Season of the Risen. Within Season of the Risen will be three squares on the upper left, the third one is Guardian Games. This tab contains two areas, General and Vanguard Medals. Some of the General Triumphs require players to earn Vanguard Medals, hence the tab dedicated to helping you understand what those are.

General

Platinum Torchbearer – Light Platinum Torches in the Tower. Two Platinum Torches can be unlocked every week: one for depositing Medallions, and another for achieving a Platinum score in the Guardian Games: Competitive playlist.

Platinum Plated – Earn a Platinum Medallion.

Medallion Stallion – Deposit Medallions at the Tower’s podium during Guardian Games. Higher tier Medallions are worth more.

Rack ‘Em up – Accumulate scores in the Guardian Games: Competitive and Training playlists. Defeat combatants and earn Vanguard Medals for higher scores.

Multi-Medaler – Earn Vanguard Medals of any kind during Guardian Games playlist activities.

Heart Laurels – Earn Laurels.

The Bronze Effect – Earn a Bronze score in a Guardian Games: Competitive playlist activity.

Silver Surfing – Earn a Silver score in a Guardian Games: Competitive playlist activity.

The Gold Standard – Earn a Gold score in a Guardian Games: Competitive playlist activity.

Play? Please. – Earn a Platinum score in a Guardian Games: Competitive playlist activity.

Run the Circuit – Complete Guardian Games playlist activities.

Vanguard Contender – Complete 3 Vanguard playlist Contender Cards.

Seasonal Contender – Finish 3 Seasonal Contender Cards.

Throne World Contender – Finish 3 Throne World Contender Cards.

Gambit Contender – Finish 3 Gambit Contender Cards.

Crucible Contender – Finish 3 Crucible Contender Cards.

Take Your Place – Attend the Closing Ceremony.

Tower’s Finest – By the end of Guardian Games 2022, get high enough scores from each week’s Guardian Games: Competitive playlist to rank in the top 10% of the Destiny 2 community’s combined best scores.

Vanguard Medals

Kinetic Spree – Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with Kinetic or Stasis weapons.

Kinetic Rampage – Rapidly defeat 6 combatants with Kinetic or Stasis weapons.

Kinetic Frenzy – Rapidly defeat 9 combatants with Kinetic or Stasis weapons.

Energy Spree – Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with Energy weapons.

Energy Rampage – Rapidly defeat 6 combatants with Energy weapons.

Energy Frenzy – Rapidly defeat 9 combatants with Energy weapons.

Power Spree – Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with Power weapons.

Power Rampage – Rapidly defeat 6 combatants with Power weapons.

Power Frenzy – Rapidly defeat 9 combatants with Power weapons.

Precision Spree – Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with precision damage.

Precision Rampage – Rapidly defeat 6 combatants with precision damage.

Precision Frenzy – Rapidly defeat 9 combatants with precision damage.

Eagle Eye – Without dying, defeat 10 combatants with long-range weapons: Scout Rifles Bow, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles.

Scoped Out – Without dying, defeat 20 combatants with long-range weapons: Scout Rifles Bow, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles.

Surgeon General – Without dying, defeat 30 combatants with long-range weapons: Scout Rifles Bow, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles.

Skirmisher – Without dying, defeat 10 combatants with mid-range weapons: Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine guns.

From the Pocket – Without dying, defeat 20 combatants with mid-range weapons: Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine guns.

Stick and Move – Without dying, defeat 30 combatants with mid-range weapons: Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine guns.

Cannon Baller – Without dying, defeat 10 combatants with explosive-based weapons: Grenade Launchers or Rocket Launchers.

Crate Maker – Without dying, defeat 20 combatants with explosive-based weapons: Grenade Launchers or Rocket Launchers.

Master Blaster – Without dying, defeat 30 combatants with explosive-based weapons: Grenade Launchers or Rocket Launchers.

Head to Head – Without dying, defeat 10 combatants with close-range weapons: Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Glaives or Swords.

Hand to Hand – Without dying, defeat 20 combatants with close-range weapons: Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Glaives or Swords.

Eye to Eye – Without dying, defeat 30 combatants with close-range weapons: Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Glaives or Swords.

Indestructible – Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity without dying.

Flawless Fireteam – Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity without anyone in your fireteam dying.

Fireteam Spree – As a fireteam, defeat 10 combatants.

Guardian Angel – Rapidly revive 2 Guardians.

Demolition Expert – Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with grenades.

Berserker – Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with melee final blows.

Let There Be Light – Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with Super abilities.

On Thin Ice – Rapidly defeat 3 combatants frozen by Stasis weapons or abilities.

Size Does Shatter – Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with Stasis shatter damage.

Master at Arms – Rapidly defeat combatants with weapons to earn Vanguard Medals.

Virtuoso – Rapidly defeat combatants with ability final blows to earn Vanguard Medals.

Jack of All Trades – Rapidly defeat combatants with weapons and abilities to earn Vanguard Medals.

Giant Slayer – Defeat a Champion.

Finishing Touches – Defeat a powerful combatant with a finisher.

Insult to Injury – After using an emote, use a finisher to defeat a powerful combatant.

Crossed the Bronze threshold – Pass the Bronze score threshold during a Guardian Games playlist activity.

Crossed the Silver threshold – Pass the Silver score threshold during a Guardian Games activity.

Crossed the Gold threshold – Pass the Gold score threshold during a Guardian Games activity.

Cross the Platinum threshold – Pass the Platinum score threshold during a Guardian Games playlist activity.

Bronze Tier Achieved – Within Guardian Games playlists, finish an activity with a Bronze Tier score.

Silver Tier Achieved – Within Guardian Games playlists, finish an activity with a Silver Tier score.

Gold Tier Achieved – Within Guardian Games playlists, finish an activity with a Gold Tier score.

Platinum Tier Achieved – Within Guardian Games playlists, finish an activity with a Platinum Tier score.

Guardian Games 2022 Triumphs offer players a whole lot of goals to chase for additional rewards like Medallions and cosmetic goodies. This year, Bungie has also given players a page full of the Vanguard Medals to easily track and learn what is available during an activity. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with seasonal activities and events.