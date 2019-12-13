Line in the Sand god roll in Destiny 2 If you get the Line in the Sand god roll in Destiny 2 you'll be outputting insane DPS in PvE.

Line in the Sand is a new Linear Fusion Rifle that hit Destiny 2 with Season of Dawn. It boasts some amazing DPS for PvP players, putting it high on the list of weapons that players should be chasing. Today, I’m going to look at the Line in the Sand god roll so you know what to look for when one does drop.

Line in the Sand god roll

To get Line in the Sand, you’ll need to play the Sundial activity on Mercury. That’s where you can expect it to drop. Of course, if you end up with a different weapon, you might also want to look through our guide for the Steelfeather Repeater god roll, or maybe the Martyr’s Retribution god roll if that's more your thing. If Line in the Sand does drop, however, look for these perks to complete your god roll:

Full Bore (+15 Range, -5 Handling, -10 Stability)

Ionized Battery (-20 Reload Speed, +40 Magazine)

Rapid Hit

Firing Line

Here’s the thing about this god roll. First, it’s subjective, as most god rolls tend to be. Secondly, this is a PvE god roll. These perks are picked to maximize DPS. Think along the lines of standing with your fireteam on a plate and dealing damage to a boss. That’s where Rapid Hit and Firing Line come into play. If you put Rapid Hit and Firing Line into a PvP god roll… well, I don’t think you can.

In terms of the first two columns, adding range and increasing the magazine size are both obvious choices. Range is useful because it extends the distance before damage falls off. Imagine you do 100 percent of a weapon’s damage at 10 meters, but your target is 11 meters away. You’re not getting full performance in that scenario. Add some Range, though, and you are. Ionized Battery is good because it extends the size of the magazine. Again, imagine a damage phase against a raid boss. The less you need to reload, the more shots you can put on the boss, killing it faster.

We should back up, though. Chasing a Line in the Sand god roll is going to be work. You might never get one. Therefore, it’s important to remember that a good roll is worth celebrating. If you can’t get Full Bore for the +15 Range, consider these perks in the first column as substitutes.

Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Range, +5 Handling, +5 Stability)

Extended Barrel (+10 Range, +10 Recoil, -10 Handling)

Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range)

Smallbore (+7 Range, +7 Stability)

You see the pattern here. You want better Range on this weapon when looking at the first column of perks available. Don't be afraid to take a hit somewhere else to get more Range, too.

Now that you know the Line in the Sand god roll for Destiny 2, be sure to visit the Destiny 2 strategy guide.