Steelfeather Repeater god roll in Destiny 2

With Season of the Dawn in Destiny 2 Guardians have new weapons to chase, and one of the early choices is the Steelfeather Repeating, an Auto Rifle that has been raising some eyebrows over the last few days. You will likely get several of these over the coming weeks and months, so it’s important to know what to look for if you want that Steelfeather Repeating god roll.

Steelfeather Repeater god roll

You're going to want Multikill Clip in the final column to nail the Steelfeather Repeater god roll.

There’s always a little bit of flexibility with god rolls. There is no one person who is the authority on them in Destiny 2. God rolls come down to understanding what weaknesses that weapon architype has, and the perks that will nullify those drawbacks while enhancing its performance in other ways. Below is what we at Shacknews would consider the god roll for the Steelfeather Repeater.

Arrowhead Break (+10 Handling, +30 Recoil)

Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability)

Feeding Frenzy

Multikill Clip

If you’ve fired a Steelfeather Repeater you know that its Rapid-Fire Frame means it puts a lot of bullets on target in a big hurry, but seemingly lacks range and isn’t easy to control. Therefore, perks for this weapon should focus on Handling, Recoil, Range, and Stability. All four of those concerns are addressed in the first two columns of the god roll with Arrowhead Break and Ricochet Rounds. The final two columns are where we make gains and have fun.

Feeding Frenzy means that kills with this weapon will increase reload speed for a short time. Get a kill to get a faster reload. Multikill Clip increases damage based on the number of kills before reloading. You get a couple kills on rank-and-file enemies, then you reload faster, and your reload then increases damage for a short period. Both perks feed off each other to make using this weapon more lethal.

Please keep in mind that just because you don’t have the god roll doesn’t mean yours isn’t good. Since you know you’re looking for certain stats to be increased in the first two columns, use a resource such as Light.gg to browse through your perks and decide if this weapon will work for you, at least until you get the god roll you seek.

