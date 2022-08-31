Mindbender's Ambition god roll - Destiny 2 Farm Nightfalls until you get a Mindbender's Ambition god roll for PVP or PVE in Destiny 2.

Mindbender’s Ambition is back on the menu in Destiny 2, which means it’s time to secure a god roll. For those in crucible, a Mindbender’s Ambition god roll for PVP is needed while players who engage in GM Nightfalls and raids, you’ll be wanting a PVE god roll. Though both can be used in either activity, there are some perks that make one better at a job than the other. Here is our recommendation for your own Mindbender’s Ambition god roll.

Check our GM Nightfall rotation so you know when a Mindbender’s Ambition is guaranteed to drop.

PVP – Mindbender’s Ambition god roll

A Mindbender’s Ambition god roll for PVP will focus almost exclusively on range. The only other important stat is handling for snappier aiming.

Mindbender's Ambition god roll - PVP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights) Perk 2 Fragile Focus (this weapon gains bonus range until the wielder takes damage. The bonus returns when no damage is taken for a short duration) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication Masterwork Range Mod Adept Range or Sprint Grip

Mindbender’s Ambition is an Aggressive Frame shotty, which means high damage and high recoil. Furthermore, after a kill the rate of fire increases. In order to take advantage of this damage in Crucible, a PVP god roll needs range. Smallbore and Accurized Rounds achieve this without sacrificing other stats.

For the main perks, Snapshot Sights makes it feel, well, snappier. Though temperamental, Fragile Focus offers a passive 20-point boost to range. If you can get the jump on an opponent, you’ll notice the range. For mods, throw on the Adept Range mod if you get the Adept version of Sprint Grip if you’ve got the basic one.

PVE – Mindbender’s Ambition god roll

While range is still important in PVE, it’s not critical. For this reason, you can focus a little more on padding out the stats evenly (unless you want a specific area boosted).

Mindbender's Ambition god roll - PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Assault Mag (Rounds Per Minute +5, Stability +5) Perk 1 Auto-Loading Holster (The holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time) Perk 2 Incandescent (Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication Masterwork Range Mod Adept Big Ones Spec or Major Spec

Assault Mag will help increase that rate of fire even more. The stability bonus will also help with the kick. Corkscrew Rifling is a nice all-rounder. If you need something boosted, look for different barrel and magazine traits.

For the perks, Auto-Loading means you can shoot your shots, swap back to Kinetic, and let it reload passively. The other perk could very well be Incandescent, which is in a great spot since the Solar 3.0 update. Failing that, you might like Swashbuckler for the bonus damage or One-Two Punch if you’re a Hunter using Liar’s Handshake.

A Mindbender’s Ambition god roll for PVP or PVE could be the last piece in your build. If you’re willing to farm Nightfalls or brave a Grandmaster, this one will be yours. Stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll guides.