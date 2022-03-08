How to get the Ivory Empress Exotic Sparrow - Destiny 2 There's only one way to get the Ivory Empress Exotic Sparrow in Destiny 2, and it will require some work.

Count me among the Guardians who was intrigued to see a fancy new Sparrow speed by him while I was bumbling away in the swamps of Savathûn’s Throne World. After a quick inspection of the random Guardian passing by, it turned out it was the Ivory Empress Exotic Sparrow. I knew I must acquire this vehicle, but how? In this guide, I’ll tell you how to get the Ivory Empress Exotic Sparrow in Destiny 2.

How to get the Ivory Empress Exotic Sparrow

The only way to get the Ivory Empress Exotic Sparrow is to complete the Vox Obscura Exotic quest that came as part of The Witch Queen DLC and the Season of the Risen. You can obtain this quest by completing Rising Tensions, which will at some point turn into Operation Elbrus. These two quests can be started by visiting the War Table in the H.E.L.M. after you’ve completed The Investigation as part of The Witch Queen campaign. Work through the first week of objectives for Operation Elbrus, and you will find the Vox Obscura Exotic quest waiting for you at the War Table.

Vox Obscura is the quest that will reward you with the Dead Messenger Exotic Grenade Launcher when you’re done, but there is also a chance that the Ivory Empress Exotic Sparrow will drop from it. You can repeat this quest as often as you like, and you can even earn a Pinnacle by doing so and meeting some objectives each week. The key here is that the quest is 1550 Power by default and ramps up to 1580 on Master. The default difficulty should be fine, but Ivory Empress is a random drop so you may need to farm this quest if you’re eager to get it. As of right now, that’s the only way to obtain this unique Sparrow.

Now that you know how to get the Ivory Empress Exotic Sparrow, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with everything new in The Witch Queen and Season of the Risen.