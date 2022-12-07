How to get Resonate Stems - Destiny 2 The fastest way to farm Resonate Stems in Destiny 2.

Season of the Seraph reunites Guardians with fan favorites Ana Bray and the Warmind, Rasputin. Not only that, an old consumable item returns to Destiny 2 in the form of Resonate Stems. These items are needed for two unique tasks: one involving weapons and the other involving collectibles.

In Season of the Seraph, Resonate Stems are used to focus seasonal weaponry at the H.E.L.M. and to open Warmind Nodes. If you are also interested in the Season of the Seraph seasonal Title, unlocking all Warmind Nodes across Destiny 2 is a must.

Where to get Resonate Stems



Resonate Stems drop from the new Season of the Seraph activity, Heist Battlegrounds and from playlist activities (Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit). They will also drop from Nightfall activity completions. You can check how many Resonate Stems you have by opening your Inventory and highlighting the Resonance Amp item (more on this below).

The number of Resonate Stems you receive can vary. The most efficient method so far is opening both Heist Battleground chests: the normal chest and the Seraph chest. The Seraph chest requires Seraph Key Codes to be unlocked – so make sure you farm up a good supply. Opening both chests may yield five Resonate Stems.

Once you exhaust the Seraph Key Codes, Crucible modes like Mayhem tend to offer a fast way of acquiring more Resonate Stems (and key codes).

Resonate Stems, Resonance Amp and Warmind Nodes



The Resonance Amp is a new partner consumable that pairs with Resonate Stems. This item is unlocked after completing the first week of the Season of the Seraph quest, More Than a Weapon. The Resonance Amp turns four Resonate Stems into an Override Frequency.

An Override Frequency lets you interact with a specific Warmind Node. There are 16 to find across Europa and the Moon. Once the Resonate Stems are combined at the Resonance Amp, the amp will update with a clue to which Warmind Node you must find.

The correct Warmind Node will be playing classical music, your screen will be altered as you get closer, and it will open up and spin. If you are at an incorrect node, it will be static and an on-screen message will state it is the wrong one.

Locating and opening the Warmind Node rewards a Season of the Seraph IKELOS weapon. These weapons have a chance at being a Deepsight Resonance version, allowing you to collect patterns for crafting.

Resonate Stems & weapon focusing

The other use for Resonate Stems is weapon focusing at the Exo Frame in the H.E.L.M. Unlock the appropriate upgrade (top row, second block) to be able to focus an Umbral Engram into a weapon. This weapon has a chance of having Deepsight Resonance, earning you progress toward weapon patterns. Once you unlock all the Warmind Nodes, focusing weapons will be the primary use of Resonate Stems.

Between Seraph Chest Keys and Resonate Stems, these are the new ways to unlock all the top-tier gear Season of the Seraph has to offer. For more seasonal guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.